SWEENEY TODD to Open at Actors Studio of New Jersey In October

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The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, running October 16 through October 25, 2026, at the Historic Dunellen Theatre. Presented as part of ASNJ's ongoing residency at the historic venue, this bold new staging promises to bring audiences directly into the dark, twisted and wildly theatrical world of Fleet Street.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. Sundays.

One of musical theatre's most celebrated works, Sweeney Todd tells the story of Benjamin Barker, a London barber who returns home after years of unjust exile under the sinister name Sweeney Todd. Driven by revenge against the corrupt Judge Turpin, who destroyed his family and stole his life, Todd establishes a barber shop above Mrs. Lovett's failing pie shop. As their schemes become increasingly sinister, the two descend into a macabre partnership that transforms Fleet Street into a place of murder, madness, dark humor and unforgettable music.

Leading the company is Clayton Abbot as Sweeney Todd, opposite Julie Galorenzo as Mrs. Lovett. The cast also features Jake Schuster as Anthony, Kate Lindsey Jones as Johanna, Bill FitzPatrick as Tobias Ragg, Shane De Lacy as Judge Turpin, Chris Frazier as Beadle Bamford, Genevieve Taylor as Beggar Woman, Kevin Torello as Adolfo Pirelli, and Michael Koutelos as Jonas Fogg. The ensemble includes Sabrina Acoasta, Lindsay Braverman, Zay Tucker, Cassandra Krajcik and Liam Mitro-Specht.

For The Actors Studio of New Jersey, producing Sweeney Todd represents an opportunity to take one of the most iconic works in the musical theatre canon and place it firmly within the company's own artistic identity.

'We are thrilled to take on a piece as extraordinary as Sweeney Todd,' said Michael Restaino, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey. 'This is a show that demands a company willing to go all the way into its world. We wanted to respect the brilliance of Sondheim and Wheeler while creating something that feels immediate, visceral and distinctly ours.'

That philosophy extends beyond the stage. ASNJ's Sweeney Todd will be presented as a theatrical experience, bringing audiences closer to the action and surrounding them with the atmosphere of the production. Due to the show's mature themes, violence and immersive elements, the production is not recommended for audiences under 15 years of age.

For those who want to be especially close to the action, the theatre will feature a dedicated splash zone. Splash-zone seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Audience members should expect theatrical fog and haze, loud effects, violence and other intense theatrical elements as part of the experience.

The production is helmed by Michael Restaino, who serves as Director and Choreographer, with James Russo as Associate Director and Lighting Designer. Garrett Bond serves as Musical Director, joined by Joey Palazzo as Stage Manager, Roe Manzo as Production Manager and Dan F. Sims as Company Manager. The design team includes Chuck Lid as Set Designer, Chandy Bennett as Costume Designer and Intimacy Director, and Robert Delgado as Wig Designer. Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The production marks another major chapter in The Actors Studio of New Jersey's growing partnership with the Historic Dunellen Theatre. ASNJ produces its Main Stage work as a resident professional theatre company within the historic venue, creating a permanent artistic home for ambitious theatrical productions while contributing to the continued evolution of the theatre as a destination for live entertainment in Central New Jersey.

The residency allows ASNJ to bring professional theatrical productions to New Jersey audiences while providing meaningful opportunities for performers, musicians, designers, technicians and other theatre professionals from throughout the state and greater New York metropolitan area. Sweeney Todd continues ASNJ's commitment to presenting work that pushes beyond traditional community theatre and offers audiences a professional theatrical experience close to home.

The production is produced in part by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The support of the NJEDA has played an important role in helping The Actors Studio of New Jersey expand its production capabilities, invest in equipment and infrastructure, and continue developing as a professional arts organization.

'The support we've received has allowed us to think bigger about what a New Jersey theatre company can create,' said Restaino. 'Sweeney Todd is exactly the kind of production we want to bring to our audiences-ambitious, artistically demanding and unlike anything they may expect to see in a regional theatre. We are incredibly proud to be creating this work in Dunellen.'

With its combination of Sondheim's haunting score, Wheeler's darkly comic storytelling, an ambitious professional cast and an immersive production concept, Sweeney Todd promises to transform the Historic Dunellen Theatre into a very different kind of Fleet Street.

The razors are sharpened. The pies are baking. Fleet Street awaits.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 25, 2026, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. Sundays at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey. The production is recommended for audiences 15 and older. Splash-zone seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ABOUT The Actors Studio OF NEW JERSEY

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a professional theatre company dedicated to creating vibrant, innovative theatrical experiences while providing opportunities for both emerging and established artists. Founded to serve as a center of artistic innovation and unity, ASNJ brings together performers, musicians, designers, technicians and creative professionals from New Jersey and the greater tri-state region to create ambitious theatrical work for local audiences.

Through its Main Stage productions, educational programming, artistic initiatives and community outreach, The Actors Studio of New Jersey is building a professional theatrical home where artists and audiences can experience work that is bold, resonant and rarely seen in New Jersey.

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