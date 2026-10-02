EVITA to Open at Jersey Shore Arts Center This Fall
Nick Montesano directs the production featuring Jill Gindi as Eva Perón, Matt DeMarco as Che, and Tim Keough as Juan Perón.
NENAproductions Theater Project has announced a Fall 2026 production of the legendary musical Evita, running from October 16 through October 25, 2026. The Tony Award-winning masterpiece will take the stage at the historic Jersey Shore Arts Center (JSAC) in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.
Directed and visually staged by NENAproductions Artistic Director Nick Montesano, this vproduction brings Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic sung-through musical to life with a stellar local cast. Jill Gindi stars as the ambitious and polarizing Argentine political leader Eva Perón, with Matt DeMarco as the dynamic narrator Che, and Tim Keough as military leader-turned-president Juan Perón.
Evita charts the meteoric and controversial rise of Eva Duarte from a poor, illegitimate child to an ambitious actress, and ultimately, the most powerful woman in Latin America before her tragic death at age 33. The gripping narrative is propelled by a spectacular score featuring some of musical theater's most celebrated numbers, including 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina,' 'Buenos Aires,' and 'Oh What a Circus'.
As the resident theater company at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, NENAproductions has built a strong reputation for delivering high-caliber, engaging community theater. This fall staging promises powerful vocal performances, a full live pit band, and a dynamic ensemble depicting the dramatic political landscape of Argentina between 1934 and 1952.
Performance Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays: October 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30 PMSunday: October 25 at 3:00 PM
Venue Information: All performances will take place at the Joe Palaia Theatre inside the Jersey Shore Arts Center, located at 66 Main Avenue, Neptune / Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.
Ticketing and Reservations: $30 General Admission tickets are available for purchase online through TicketLeap or can be bought directly at the door before showtime.
Advance reservations are highly recommended.Media & Contact Information:Organization: NENAproductions Theater Project
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