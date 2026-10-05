COME FROM AWAY to Open at Bergen County Players

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The secret is officially out, and final clearance has been granted! After keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, Bergen County Players (BCP) is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion to its landmark 2026-2027 (94th) season: the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away.

Flight 2026 may have experienced a brief delay at the boarding gate, but today, BCP is ready to fly high with an extraordinary, heart-filled story that celebrates humanity, hope, and connection. Come From Away opens on May 15, 2027.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, that opened its arms to welcome them following the events of September 11, 2001.

A global theatrical phenomenon, the show opened on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2017 to rave reviews, running for over 1,500 performances. It earned seven Tony Award nominations-including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score-winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. The show also captured the Olivier Award for Best New Musical during its West End run and won the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

"Come From Away captures the very best of what community means: opening your doors and helping one another, as well as coming together when it matters most," said BCP President Margie Druss Fodor. "Those values are at the heart of the Bergen County Players, so this show feels like a very meaningful addition to our season. We are excited to share it with our audiences."

Helming BCP's production is director Alyson Cohn, fresh off her hit mainstage production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical last season. Cohn brings her signature storytelling and dynamic vision to guide BCP's talented ensemble through this deeply moving and fast-paced musical journey.

"Directing Come From Away is an incredible honor because at its core, it's a testament to the power of human kindness and connection in the face of sudden tragedy," said Cohn. "What makes this show so extraordinary is its relentless momentum and ensemble spirit-twelve actors stepping into dozens of roles to bring an entire town and its unexpected guests to life. I can't wait to work with our amazing cast and crew to create an intimate, unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with our North Jersey community."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 10 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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