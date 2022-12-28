Review: CHICKEN & BISCUITS at Crossroads Theatre Company-An Excellent Comedic Play

"Everybody bow your heads and shut your mouths." By Reginald in Chicken & Biscuits"

Crossroads Theatre Company at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) is presenting the play, Chicken & Biscuits through Saturday, December 31st. There are just a few more opportunities to enjoy the show, so get your tickets now to top off your holiday week. The play is a comedy that has everything going for it with a great story, an exceptional cast, and clever staging. Finely written by Douglas Lyons, the show is wonderfully directed by Lynda Gravatt.

You're invited. The Jenkins are gathering at their church for their beloved patriarch's celebration of life and of course, his favorite meal will be served at the repast. As the day's events unfold, the family experiences a good deal of turmoil including sibling rivalry, and a surprising secret is revealed. The characters' strong personalities take center stage making a series of conflicts seem inevitable. Yet, it's the expressions of love and opportunities for forgiveness that make the story a real gem.

Simply stated, you'll love this cast. They capture the drama, hilarity, and the bizarre moments of Chicken & Biscuits. The company includes Inga Ballard as Baneatta, Eddie Gouveia Blackman as Reginald; Madison McBride as La'Trice; Candice McKoy as Beverly; Matt Dengler as Logan; George Pearson Roberts as Kenny; and Deja Anderson-Ross as Simone; and Ashley Nicole Baptiste as Brianna.

There are plenty of remarkable and laugh out loud moments that will keep you captivated. Some of our favorites include Baneatta fixing Reginald's tie to go to church; Beverly first appearing with a flashy outfit; La'Trice and Simone having a quick snack together; Baneatta calling her son Kenny's partner, Logan by the wrong name; Reginald enthusiastically presenting the scriptures; Logan calling his mother to tell her about the gathering; La'Trice rapping; Simone and Kenny talking about their love lives; Brianna appearing at the church; and Beverly's outrage over Brianna.

The Creative Team has done an fabulous job of bringing Chicken & Biscuits to life on the New Brunswick stage with scenic design by Patrice Davidson composition by e' Marcus Harper-Short; sound design and engineer, Nate Brown; lighting design by James E. Carter; costume design by Isabel Rubio; assistant costume design by Jannette Fisher. The Production Manager is Michael Allen; Production Consultant, Ahkim Church; Stage Manager, Samantha Flint; Assistant Stage Manager, Christina Johns and Mackenzie Seewagen; director's assistant and company manager, Destiny Davis; and production assistant and prop runner, Emily Niemeyer.

Chicken & Biscuits is a top show. It's one that we are sure our readers will want to see. We look forward to Crossroads Theatre Company continuing their successful season.

Crossroads Theatre Company has a special New Year's Eve performance of Chicken & Biscuits and a celebration that you won't want to miss. The evening kicks off with the show at 8:30 PM followed by an elegant party. There will be delicious hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet dessert station, 1-hour open bar, and a live band. The party will take place upstairs in the large rehearsal room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering the perfect view of the fireworks across the street at The Heldrich Hotel that will begin at midnight to welcome in 2023.

Crossroads Theatre Company is located at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the city's entertainment and restaurant district with plenty of nearby parking and good access to mass transit. Chicken & Biscuits is being presented in NBPAC's Arthur Laurents Theater. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/ or call 732.545.8100.

Photo Credit: Austin Donohue, on social media @austindonohuephoto