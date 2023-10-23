Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

“The law requires more than an assumption, the law requires a fact.” by Sir Thomas More in A Man for All Seasons

For the finest in storytelling, theatergoers treasure their experiences at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ). Their successful season continues with A Man for All Seasons. It is an impactful, must-see show of the fall entertainment season. Written by Robert Bolt, the play was first produced on Broadway in 1962 winning 5 Tony Awards. Bolt also wrote the movie version that was adapted in 1966, garnering 6 Academy Awards.

The STNJ production is excellently directed by Paul Mullins who has acted in twenty-one of their plays, directed twenty-five, and is proud to call the Theatre his “Artistic Home.” A Man for All Seasons features a stellar cast of company members that brings the enthralling story of Sir Thomas More to the Madison stage. In her opening night address to the audience, STNJ’s Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte commented, “It’s a superb play, a superb production” and we absolutely agree.

In our current times, with political maneuvering and the dissemination of false information, A Man for All Seasons has messaging that resonates with modern audiences. It tells of one man’s steadfast virtue and sense of honor that is challenged by divisive and dishonest people. The setting is London, during the reign of King Henry VIII. The esteemed British statesman and devoted family man, Sir Thomas More refuses to pressure the Pope into annulling King Henry VIII’s marriage. The King’s marriage to Queen Catherine has failed to produce an heir to the crown. Being a devout Catholic, Sir Thomas More stands by his refusal and leaves the royal court. But the King and his loyalists are not satisfied by More’s departure. They accuse him of treason, putting his principles and deep religious faith to the test.

The life and times of Sir Thomas More are finely portrayed with drama, heart, and occasional humor. The cast is a dream team. Leading the company is Thomas Michael Hammond as Sir Thomas More. He is joined by the talents of Roger Clark as King Henry VII; Edward Furs as Signor Chapuys; Kevin Isola as The Common Man; Ty Lane as William Roper; Sean Mahan as Cranmer; Anthony Marble as Duke of Norfolk; Brianna Martinez as Margaret More; Aaron McDaniel as Richard Rich; James McMenamin as Thomas Cromwell; Henry David Silberstein as Attendant to Chapuys; Mary Stillwaggon Stewart as Alice More; and Raphael Nash Thompson as Cardinal Wolsey.

Captivating scenes include The Common Man introducing the story’s characters; Margaret More demonstrating her intellectual prowess with King Henry VIII; Cardinal Wosley challenging Sir Thomas More to pressure the Pope; William Roper asking Sir Thomas More for his daughter, Margaret's hand in marriage; The Duke of Norfolk and Sir Thomas More expressing friendship for each other; Signor Chapuys speaking about the monarchy of Spain; Thomas Cromwell leading the inquisition of Sir Thomas More; Alice More, Margaret More and William Roper’s visit to where Thomas More is jailed. The trial of Thomas More; and Richard Rich testifying at the trial.

The Creative Team has done a top job of capturing the mood for A Man for All Seasons. The Team includes set design by Charlie Calvert; costume design by Andrea Hood; sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe; lighting design by Michael Giannitti; Julia Foh is the Dialect Coach; Jackie Mariani is the Production Stage Manager; and Mary Ruth Knackstedt is the Assistant Stage Manager.

A Man for All Seasons is a compelling story that depicts the true meaning of vitrue and integrity. We commend The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey for making this great, classic play available to metro area audiences.

A Man for All Seasons has a run time of two and a half hours with one 15-minute intermission. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940 on the campus of Drew University. Ticket prices for the show range from $34 to $65. There are cost saving opportunities including $15 student rush tickets available 30 minutes prior to each performance, Pay What You Can with a valid student ID, and a limited number of $30 under 30 tickets on first come, first served basis. Check out the other available savings options by calling the Box office at 973.408.5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus