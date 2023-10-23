Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 3 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

“The law requires more than an assumption, the law requires a fact.”  by Sir Thomas More in A Man for All Seasons

For the finest in storytelling, theatergoers treasure their experiences at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ).  Their successful season continues with A Man for All Seasons. It is an impactful, must-see show of the fall entertainment season. Written by Robert Bolt, the play was first produced on Broadway in 1962 winning 5 Tony Awards.  Bolt also wrote the movie version that was adapted in 1966, garnering 6 Academy Awards.

The STNJ production is excellently directed by Paul Mullins who has acted in twenty-one of their plays, directed twenty-five, and is proud to call the Theatre his “Artistic Home.”  A Man for All Seasons features a stellar cast of company members that brings the enthralling story of Sir Thomas More to the Madison stage. In her opening night address to the audience, STNJ’s Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte commented, “It’s a superb play, a superb production” and we absolutely agree.

Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

In our current times, with political maneuvering and the dissemination of false information, A Man for All Seasons has messaging that resonates with modern audiences.  It tells of one man’s steadfast virtue and sense of honor that is challenged by divisive and dishonest people. The setting is London, during the reign of King Henry VIII. The esteemed British statesman and devoted family man, Sir Thomas More refuses to pressure the Pope into annulling King Henry VIII’s marriage. The King’s marriage to Queen Catherine has failed to produce an heir to the crown. Being a devout Catholic, Sir Thomas More stands by his refusal and leaves the royal court. But the King and his loyalists are not satisfied by More’s departure. They accuse him of treason, putting his principles and deep religious faith to the test.

The life and times of Sir Thomas More are finely portrayed with drama, heart, and occasional humor. The cast is a dream team. Leading the company is Thomas Michael Hammond as Sir Thomas More.  He is joined by the talents of Roger Clark as King Henry VII; Edward Furs as Signor Chapuys; Kevin Isola as The Common Man; Ty Lane as William Roper; Sean Mahan as Cranmer; Anthony Marble as Duke of Norfolk; Brianna Martinez as Margaret More; Aaron McDaniel as Richard Rich; James McMenamin as Thomas Cromwell; Henry David Silberstein as Attendant to Chapuys; Mary Stillwaggon Stewart as Alice More; and Raphael Nash Thompson as Cardinal Wolsey.

Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

Captivating scenes include The Common Man introducing the story’s characters; Margaret More demonstrating her intellectual prowess with King Henry VIII; Cardinal Wosley challenging Sir Thomas More to pressure the Pope; William Roper asking Sir Thomas More for his daughter, Margaret's hand in marriage; The Duke of Norfolk and Sir Thomas More expressing friendship for each other; Signor Chapuys speaking about the monarchy of Spain; Thomas Cromwell leading the inquisition of Sir Thomas More; Alice More, Margaret More and William Roper’s visit to where Thomas More is jailed. The trial of Thomas More; and Richard Rich testifying at the trial.

Review: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-A Stirring Historical Production

The Creative Team has done a top job of capturing the mood for A Man for All Seasons. The Team includes set design by Charlie Calvert; costume design by Andrea Hood; sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe; lighting design by Michael Giannitti; Julia Foh is the Dialect Coach; Jackie Mariani is the Production Stage Manager; and Mary Ruth Knackstedt is the Assistant Stage Manager.

A Man for All Seasons is a compelling story that depicts the true meaning of vitrue and integrity.  We commend The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey for making this great, classic play available to metro area audiences.

A Man for All Seasons has a run time of two and a half hours with one 15-minute intermission.  The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940 on the campus of Drew University. Ticket prices for the show range from $34 to $65.  There are cost saving opportunities including $15 student rush tickets available 30 minutes prior to each performance, Pay What You Can with a valid student ID, and a limited number of $30 under 30 tickets on first come, first served basis.  Check out the other available savings options by calling the Box office at 973.408.5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform At Itzhak Perlman Concert At BergenPAC  Photo
Elisabeth Morrow School Students Perform At Itzhak Perlman Concert At BergenPAC 

The Elisabeth Morrow School's (EMS) Summer String Festival Chamber Orchestra students conducted by Amelia Gold, Chair of the Music Department recently performed at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, as the guest opener for international violinist  Itzhak Perlman.

2
Winter 2024 Registration Now Open At Performers Theatre Workshop Photo
Winter 2024 Registration Now Open At Performers Theatre Workshop

Winter 2024 registration is now open at Performers Theatre Workshop. Explore a jam-packed semester of events, classes, and performances for all ages to ignite passion and showcase talents in the performing arts. Don't miss the NYC Broadway Showcase in March 2024.

3
Tickets to World Premiere of Kate Hamills THE SCARLETT LETTER at Two River Theater to Go o Photo
Tickets to World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLETT LETTER at Two River Theater to Go on Sale in November

Get ready for the highly anticipated world premiere of 'The Scarlet Letter' by Kate Hamill at Two River Theater. Find out when tickets go on sale and be the first to experience this captivating adaptation of the classic novel.

4
Princeton Triangle Club Presents SHIP HAPPENS, A CRUISICAL! Photo
Princeton Triangle Club Presents SHIP HAPPENS, A CRUISICAL!

The Princeton Triangle Club presents 'Ship Happens, A Cruisical' at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ. Join the high-kicking, swashbuckling shipshow this November!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle ProductsA-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian WinesPASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines
Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Exceptional World PremiereReview: THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Exceptional World Premiere
BALCONES DISTILLING Celebrates 15th Anniversary with launch of New Texas Single Malt, “Cateleja”BALCONES DISTILLING Celebrates 15th Anniversary with launch of New Texas Single Malt, “Cateleja”

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Guys and Dolls in New Jersey Guys and Dolls
Middletown Arts Center (10/20-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
The Snow Queen - A Staged Reading in New Jersey The Snow Queen - A Staged Reading
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/16-12/16)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
The Niceties in New Jersey The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
Kenyatta – The Music of Trent Johnson in New Jersey Kenyatta – The Music of Trent Johnson
Enlow Recital Hall (11/02-11/02)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Child Support in New Jersey Child Support
Camden Rep (9/28-10/28)
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party in New Jersey Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
The Hackensack Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You