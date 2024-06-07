Photos: First Look at APPLAUSE at The Players Guild of Leonia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Players Guild of Leonia is presenting “Applause the Musical” – A musical that tells the story of legendary actress Margo Channing becomes close to stage-struck young hopeful Eve Harrington, who turns out not to be as sweet as she seems, in Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Betty Comden and Adolph Green's musical adaptation of the Mary Orr story that inspired the 1950 film All About Eve. Check out all new photos below!

With sass, wit, and a pulsing 1970s score, Applause presents show biz in all its glory and ferocity. The updated musical version of All About Eve concerns superstar Margot Channing and her ambitious, scheming assistant, Eve Harrington.

​

Book writers Betty Comden and Adolph Green wrote, "The strength of All About Eve, so soundly conceived and executed on the screen, lay in the timelessness of its basic story. It is a tale of treachery... told in terms of the witty, glamorous theatre star and the mousy, adoring girl from the sticks who ingratiates herself into the star's private world, and then systematically attempts to take over her career, her lover, and her life." The musical's hit songs include But Alive, Applause, Welcome to the Theater, and Something Greater.

The cast is led by Janet Gaynor-Matonti as Margo Channing, Sean M. Lynch-Littlejohn as Bill Sampson, Sarah Sherman as Eve Harrington, Brendan Joel Bartlett as Duane Fox, Phil Hackett as Buzz Richards, Meg Murray as Karen Richards, Angela Dallesandro as Bonnie and Robert Russell as Howard Benedict. The show is supported by a wonderful ensemble consisting of Stavros Adamides as Bert, Jonathan Deck as Peter, Ann Alfano as Debi, Joanne Moldt as Carol, Kax Petkovich as Mike, Rachelle Mandik as Anika, Paul S White as Sammy, John Michael Villa as Stan Harding, Stephen Burke as Larry, Karina Castrillo as Kelly, Diana Baer as Shirley, Irene M Rogers as Betty, Laura Ellis as Liz, Caitlin Piccione as Lilly, Sharla Herbert as Gene and Kyle Cao as Orrin.

Directed by Craig Tiede and produced by Linda Wielkotz, with musical direction by Kyle Cao, choreography by Tyron Howard, Set design/master builder/lighting operator Dan Seitz, and vintage costumes by On Cue Costumes/Dan Schultz. Just two more weekends of performances. HURRY, tickets are selling fast! You may never have the opportunity to see this show again!

Performances are at the Civil War Drill Hall Theater through June 16, 2024.

Comments