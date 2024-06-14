bergenPAC to Present Southern Rockfest, Dionne Warwick, and Anthony Rodia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC is excited to announce three new shows for the 2024 season. Southern Rockfest Featuring A Brother's Revival and Classic Skynyrd Live, Allman Brothers & Lynyrd Skynyrd Tributes on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m.; Dionne Warwick on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m.; Anthony Rodia on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Southern Rockfest

Featuring A Brother's Revival and Classic Skynyrd Live

Allman Brothers & Lynyrd Skynyrd Tributes

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$29-$49

Southern Rockfest, featuring A Brother's Revival and Classic Skynyrd Live, pays tribute to two of Southern rock's greatest bands.

David “Rook” Goldflies, the former bassist of the Allman Brothers Band, is the founding member and band leader of A Brothers Revival (ABR). This position uniquely positions ABR to carry on the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band's music. David recorded three albums with the Allman Brothers (Enlightened Rogues, Brothers of the Road, and Reach for the Sky) and one album with Dickey Betts and Great Southern (Atlanta's Burning Down). He toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe with the Allman Brothers and Dickey Betts, and Great Southern for over six years.

His tenure in the Allman Brothers Band, alongside Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Butch Trucks, and Jaimoe, enables A Brothers Revival to capture the energy and creativity that defined the Allman Brothers' performances.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was the band that defined Southern Rock in the 1970's and built a fan base that continues to grow today. Classic Skynyrd Live, performed by Southern Steel, pays tribute to this iconic band and its music that continues to be loved by generation after generation of fans. Southern Steel is the requested opening act of The Outlaws when they tour in the Northeast. Their show, Classic Skynyrd Live, delivers an unrivaled level of energy, generating standing ovations and calls for encores time after time. They perform all Lynyrd Skynyrd's fan favorites, from Free Bird, Simple Man, That Smell, Sweet Home Alabama, Gimme Three Steps, Call Me the Breeze, I Know a Little and so many more.

Dionne Warrick

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$39-$149

Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (“Don't Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

Ms. Warwick has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. Ms. Warwick was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. Most recently, Ms. Warwick released a star-studded duets album entitled, “Feels So Good,” featuring collaborations with some of today's greatest artists. Warwick was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithonian Institute's Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour

Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$45-$75

A first-generation Italian American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20's he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.

In a very short time, Anthony gained over 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Rodia's comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. “ROAD RAGE WEDNESDAY” became a fan favorite, but his Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can't be out in public with, who speak their minds (whether you asked for it or not).

Rodia also host the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs on Podcast One. Get to know the comedian behind your favorite viral videos and stand-up comedy alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Join Anthony and Goumba as they get into hot topics, rants, pranks, and listener's questions and stories.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

Comments

