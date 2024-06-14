West Windsor Arts to Present TELEMATIC COLLISIONS Multimedia Experience with Trevor New

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West Windsor Arts may be best known for its art classes and exhibitions, but the arts center is also host to an increasing number of innovative performances by local and regional artists. Brooklyn-based musician, composer and recording artist Trevor New may be best known as an electro-acoustic violist who has performed throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe, but he is also the creator of “Cohere Touch,” a unique technology that unites musicians and audiences from around the world with those in the room with him.

They are coming together for one night on Friday, June 28, in the gallery of the arts center for a multimedia event featuring both classic and new music pieces performed by world-class musicians beamed in from all over the world. New’s musical guests include Grammy nominees and musicians from groups that have performed with such artists as Madonna, Jon Batiste, Philip Glass, Katy Perry and Midori.

The audience will be encouraged to dance and move in response to the music, allowing them to see in real time how their movements and sounds become part of the total experience.

“We believe that art should be for everyone, everywhere, and this show exemplifies how to make that possible,” says Aylin Green, executive director of West Windsor Arts. “When I saw one of Trevor’s shows, I was enthralled by the music and entertained by the interactive experience. His technology allows him to not only beam in musicians from around the world, not unlike Zoom concerts, but take it to the next level by immersing the live audience in a uniquely engaging concert. In other words, Trevor New is very talented and his performances are really cool. People of all ages will enjoy this show.”

New will combine traditional classical music, adopted with contemporary influences, with storytelling and art. “Everyone will be able to see each other, including people not in the room. They will be able to draw artwork on the screen by clapping and waving their hands. They will be able to make music together. We will do everything at the same time. It’s an amazing opportunity for musicians and audiences to connect virtually and in person,” says New, who has performed in many major halls, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and the Kennedy Center for the Arts.

As New continues to explore ways for his music to bring people together “in time and space,” he is also working on new material. For the West Windsor Arts performance, audiences can expect a mix of several genres. “The Bach might have some beats,” he says. “There might be some folk, there will be some hip-hop, too.”

There will be plenty of opportunity for members of the audience to participate at any level they choose. All will be invited to pay tribute to a father, single parent or other family member as part of an audio-visual collage celebrating family. It will be played through the Cohere Touch system for all to enjoy in real time.

For more information, or to register, please visit: https://westwindsorarts.org/event/telematic-collisions-performance/





