Review: A CHANGE OF POSITION at NJ Rep-A New Play with Memorable Characters

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“You are one of the only guys I talk to that hasn’t slept with my mother.” by Sally in A Change of Position

New Jersey Repertory Company is now presenting the world premiere of Jeffrey Sweet’s comedic drama, A Change of Position. This incisive play, based on characters created by Michael Kosarowic, is artfully directed by James Glossman. Head to the Jersey shore and make the show part of your summer entertainment schedule. It is being presented on the Long Branch stage now through August 23rd.

Sally is a high school senior with an uncertain future. She lives in a Pennsylvania trailer park with her mother, Emma, a known prostitute in the community. Sally also works part time in a shop with a young man, Trent, who becomes her much needed, trusted confident. When one of Emma’s “clients,” Vic is infirm, he suggests that Emma assume the role of his caregiver and reside in his upscale home where Sally is also welcome to live. The complexities of small-town gossip, revelations about family, and significant lifestyle changes take center stage in this enthralling play.

The cast of four accomplished actors draws the audience right into the humor and drama of the story. The show’s 90 minutes fly by as you wonder just what will happen next in the lives of the characters. The company includes Ephraim Birney as Trent; Eilis Cahill as Emma; Todd Cerveris as Vic; and Sandy Clancy as Sally.

Scenes move quickly and the troupe masters Jeffrey Sweet’s well-crafted, introspective dialogue that is often witty. Memorable moments include Sally angrily tossing a smoothie at a taunting classmate; Trent Sally, and Emma at the local diner; Emma speaking about her own lack of ambition; Vic waiting up for Sally when she comes home late; Vic’s hospitalization; Sally learning about her father; and Sally’s high school graduation

The creative team includes Jessica Parks as Production Manager/Resident Set Designer; Jill Nagle as Resident Lighting Designer; Isabella Rossi as Costume Designer; Rose Riccardi as Production Stage Manager; and Ian Duhart as Assistant Stage Manager.

We compliment NJ Rep’s Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas and Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas for making outstanding new plays available to the metro area. Change of Position is the theatre’s 156th world premiere in its last 29 years, and it’s another impressive show that should have a long life in the theatre.

The performance schedule for Change of Position is Thursdays at 7:00 PM; Fridays & Saturdays at 2 PM and 7 PM; Sundays at 2 PM. New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch with plenty of free parking in the rear of the theatre. For tickets and additional information, visit the www.njrep.org or call the box office at 732-229-3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

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