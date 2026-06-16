Review: VIENNA LESSONS at NJ Rep-A Smart and Compelling World Premiere Play

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“Music that doesn’t move the spirit first is music that fails” by Mozart in The Vienna Lessons

Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is currently presenting the riveting world premiere of Jack Canfora’s The Vienna Lessons, skillfully directed by the theatre’s Associate Artistic Director, Evan Bergman, and featuring an exquisite three-person cast. The show will be on the Long Branch stage through June 28th. Music lovers and many more will want to see this play. We highly recommend that you make it a part of your summer entertainment schedule.

The story is a finely crafted, comedy-drama that imagines a forged relationship between two musical geniuses, Ludwig van Beethoven and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It is set in 1787 when Beethoven, in his late teens, seeks to study with Mozart, who is in his early 30’s. Mozart is at the top of his creative powers yet experiences financial difficulties. As the two meet for bi-weekly lessons, their musicianship blossoms. The men also reveal personal struggles such as problematic relationships with their respective fathers. Mozart proves to be arrogant and temperamental, while Beethoven is fervent and serious. It is Mozart’s patient and caring wife, Constanze who is quick to recognize both men’s virtues and attempts to calm their occasional conflicts. While historians have no definitive information that the two men ever met in the 1700s, the play is an insightful, entertaining perspective of passionate musical artists.

The cast features Quentin Chisholm as Ludwig Von Beethoven; Sandy Clancy as Constanze Mozart; and Jesse Kodama as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. These thespians deliver Jack Confora’s ingenious, witty dialogue without missing a beat. Beethoven and Mozart’s highly esteemed musical skills come to life as they play beloved works and collaborative pieces. And the three actors excel at portraying their characters’ distinctive personalities.

NJ Rep’s Creative Team has successfully developed the ideal setting for The Vienna Lessons. The Team includes original music by Jeremiah Bornfield; set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; and sound design by Nick Simone. Brian Snyder is the Technical Director; Rose Riccardi is the Production Stage Manager; and Ian Duhart is the Assistant Stage Manager.

While you’re at the theatre, enjoy piano themed photography in the lobby by Andrea Phox, who has also taken the press photos for the show.

A standing ovation for NJ Rep’s Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas and Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas for continuing to bring the best in new plays to NJ Rep. Suzanne Barabas has commented about The Vienna Lessons, “It’s a joy to bring this rich and inventive new play to NJ Rep audiences.”

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. There is plenty of free parking for patrons in the rear of the theater. For tickets, theatre information, and special events, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166. The Vienna Lessons will be performed Thursdays at 7:00 pm; Friday and Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm through June 28th.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

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