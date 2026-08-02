Bergen County Players Celebrates 15 Perry Award Nominations For Its 93rd Season

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Bergen County Players (BCP) is celebrating that the theater company has earned an impressive 15 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Perry Award nominations honoring excellence in its 93rd season.

The nominations span across multiple mainstage productions, recognizing outstanding achievement in production, direction, performance, and technical design.

Leading the charge for BCP is its critically acclaimed production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which secured 8 nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Production of a Musical. BCP's stagings of The Cake (3 nominations), The 39 Steps (2 nominations), Seascape (1 nomination), and Play On (1 nomination) also earned top honors.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled by this recognition from our peers across New Jersey," said BCP President Margie Druss Fodor. "Coming right on the heels of being named Bergen County's favorite spot for live theater by the readers of (201) Magazine, these 15 Perry Award nominations are a true testament to the incredible talent, passion, and tireless dedication of our actors, directors, designers, and crew members."

Full List of Bergen County Players Nominations:

Production & Direction

Outstanding Production of a Musical: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Bergen County Players, Producers; Kathleen Ruland and Michele Roth; Alyson Cohn, Director)

Outstanding Production of a Play: Seascape (Sharla Herbert, Producer; Dottie Fischer, Director)

Outstanding Direction of a Musical: Alyson Cohn (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Outstanding Direction of a Play: Steve Bell (The 39 Steps)

Performance

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical: Hadar Baron (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Paul Aiello (The 39 Steps)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: John Klemek (The Cake)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Angela Aragona (The Cake)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Candice Belina (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: T'Bone Rube (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Design & Technical

Outstanding Stage Management of a Musical: Michele Roth (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Outstanding Properties in a Musical: Jennifer Bancks & Tina Ferrara (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Outstanding Properties in a Play: Rich Ciero (The Cake)

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play: Szczesny Lipinski (Play On)

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play: Alan Seward (Seascape)



The NJACT Perry Awards are presented annually to celebrate exceptional achievements in volunteer community theater throughout the state of New Jersey. Candidates are evaluated by a panel of qualified reviewers who attend productions across the state during the season.

For more information about Bergen County Players, upcoming productions, or to purchase tickets for the upcoming 94th season, please visit www.bcplayers.org.

Founded in 1932, Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-profit, all-volunteer community theater company dedicated to presenting quality, affordable theatrical productions to the public. BCP performs at the Little Firehouse Theatre located at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, New Jersey.

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