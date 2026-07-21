DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN to Launch North American Tour to Georgia, Kentucky and More

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Daniel in the Lions' Den will bring an epic story to the stage in an exciting musical adventure. Created by The Originals Live, the company's inaugural live musical production, Daniel in the Lions' Den will launch its inspiring North American tour on October 5. The immersive story telling production will also feature the story of Esther: The Bravest Queen.

Created by the team behind live theatrical productions based on globally beloved family brands including Sesame Street, Blippi, Baby Shark, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig and more, The Originals Live drives a new generation of family entertainment rooted in timeless stories, unforgettable music, and immersive theatrical experiences that will inspire audiences of all ages.

The exciting and dynamic Daniel in the Lions' Den transports audiences to ancient Babylon- where one man's unwavering faith and bravery is put to the ultimate test. Also experience the story of Esther: The Bravest Queen - a young woman who finds herself in a palace full of secrets and must summon remarkable courage to save her people. Filled with extraordinary live characters, uplifting music, and lots of laughs, it's fun for the whole family. Tickets go on sale July 24, 2026, with presales beginning July 21, 2026.

Daniel in the Lions' Den follows the beloved biblical hero as he remains faithful in the face of political intrigue, betrayal, and the threat of the lions' den. Filled with adventure, humor, and original music, the production reimagines one of history's most enduring stories for modern audiences.

Opening the production is Esther: The Bravest Queen, the story of a young woman who risks everything to protect her people. Through courage, faith, and determination, Esther discovers that one voice can change the course of history.

Together, these productions create a family-friendly theatrical event featuring original songs, vibrant staging, memorable characters, and timeless lessons that continue to inspire audiences around the world.

Daniel in the Lions' Den and Esther: The Bravest Queen mark the first chapter of The Originals Live, a new series dedicated to bringing some of the world's most beloved biblical stories to the stage for generations to come.

Ringgold, GA

September 30, 2026

Louisville, KY

October 5, 2026

Akron, OH

October 6, 2026

Roanoke, VA

October 7, 2026

Charleston, WV

October 8, 2026

Cincinnati, OH

October 9, 2026

Milwaukee, WI

October 10, 2026

Eau Claire, WI

October 11, 2026

Dubuque, IA

October 15, 2026

Ottumwa, IA

October 16, 2026

Bloomington, IL

October 17, 2026

Coming Soon

Interlochen, MI

October 18, 2026

Coming Soon

Duluth, GA

October 21, 2026

Coming Soon

Birmingham, AL

October 24, 2026

Augusta, GA

October 28, 2026

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 29, 2026

Jacksonville, FL

October 30, 2026

North Charleston, SC

November 1, 2026

Fayetteville, GA

November 4, 2026

Hattiesburg, MS

November 6, 2026

Southaven, MS

November 7, 2026

Spartanburg, SC

November 8, 2026

Greensboro, NC

November 11, 2026

Nashville, TN

November 12, 2026

Patchogue, NY

November 13, 2026

Syracuse, NY

November 14, 2026

Englewood, NJ

November 19, 2026

Schenectady, NY

November 20, 2026

Stroudsburg, PA

November 21, 2026

Mississauga, ON

November 22, 2026

Coming Soon

Lynn, MA

November 25, 2026

Coming Soon

Wallingford, CT

November 26, 2026

Reading, PA

November 27, 2026

Saginaw, MI

November 28, 2026

St. Charles, MO

November 29, 2026

Indianapolis, IN

December 3, 2026

Columbus, OH

December 4, 2026

Knoxville, TN

December 5, 2026

North Little Rock, AR

December 6, 2026

Arlington, TX

December 9, 2026

Lake Charles, LA

December 11, 2026

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