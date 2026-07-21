DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN to Launch North American Tour to Georgia, Kentucky and More
The tour will include stops to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and more.
Daniel in the Lions' Den will bring an epic story to the stage in an exciting musical adventure. Created by The Originals Live, the company's inaugural live musical production, Daniel in the Lions' Den will launch its inspiring North American tour on October 5. The immersive story telling production will also feature the story of Esther: The Bravest Queen.
Created by the team behind live theatrical productions based on globally beloved family brands including Sesame Street, Blippi, Baby Shark, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig and more, The Originals Live drives a new generation of family entertainment rooted in timeless stories, unforgettable music, and immersive theatrical experiences that will inspire audiences of all ages.
The exciting and dynamic Daniel in the Lions' Den transports audiences to ancient Babylon- where one man's unwavering faith and bravery is put to the ultimate test. Also experience the story of Esther: The Bravest Queen - a young woman who finds herself in a palace full of secrets and must summon remarkable courage to save her people. Filled with extraordinary live characters, uplifting music, and lots of laughs, it's fun for the whole family. Tickets go on sale July 24, 2026, with presales beginning July 21, 2026.
Daniel in the Lions' Den follows the beloved biblical hero as he remains faithful in the face of political intrigue, betrayal, and the threat of the lions' den. Filled with adventure, humor, and original music, the production reimagines one of history's most enduring stories for modern audiences.
Opening the production is Esther: The Bravest Queen, the story of a young woman who risks everything to protect her people. Through courage, faith, and determination, Esther discovers that one voice can change the course of history.
Together, these productions create a family-friendly theatrical event featuring original songs, vibrant staging, memorable characters, and timeless lessons that continue to inspire audiences around the world.
Daniel in the Lions' Den and Esther: The Bravest Queen mark the first chapter of The Originals Live, a new series dedicated to bringing some of the world's most beloved biblical stories to the stage for generations to come.
Ringgold, GA
September 30, 2026
Louisville, KY
October 5, 2026
Akron, OH
October 6, 2026
Roanoke, VA
October 7, 2026
Charleston, WV
October 8, 2026
Cincinnati, OH
October 9, 2026
Milwaukee, WI
October 10, 2026
Eau Claire, WI
October 11, 2026
Dubuque, IA
October 15, 2026
Ottumwa, IA
October 16, 2026
Bloomington, IL
October 17, 2026
Coming Soon
Interlochen, MI
October 18, 2026
Coming Soon
Duluth, GA
October 21, 2026
Coming Soon
Birmingham, AL
October 24, 2026
Augusta, GA
October 28, 2026
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
October 29, 2026
Jacksonville, FL
October 30, 2026
North Charleston, SC
November 1, 2026
Fayetteville, GA
November 4, 2026
Hattiesburg, MS
November 6, 2026
Southaven, MS
November 7, 2026
Spartanburg, SC
November 8, 2026
Greensboro, NC
November 11, 2026
Nashville, TN
November 12, 2026
Patchogue, NY
November 13, 2026
Syracuse, NY
November 14, 2026
Englewood, NJ
November 19, 2026
Schenectady, NY
November 20, 2026
Stroudsburg, PA
November 21, 2026
Mississauga, ON
November 22, 2026
Coming Soon
Lynn, MA
November 25, 2026
Coming Soon
Wallingford, CT
November 26, 2026
Reading, PA
November 27, 2026
Saginaw, MI
November 28, 2026
St. Charles, MO
November 29, 2026
Indianapolis, IN
December 3, 2026
Columbus, OH
December 4, 2026
Knoxville, TN
December 5, 2026
North Little Rock, AR
December 6, 2026
Arlington, TX
December 9, 2026
Lake Charles, LA
December 11, 2026
|
Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Effa Loves Baseball
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/03-9/20)
|
Lance Bryant & SHOUT
Morris Museum (8/06-8/06)
|
Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour
Union County Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
|
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/07)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/21-3/21)
|
Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great"
Richardson Auditorium (10/23-10/23)
|
2027 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/30-1/30)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/13-3/13)