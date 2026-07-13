Ephraim Birney and More to Star in A CHANGE OF POSITION World Premiere at NJ Rep
Performances will run July 30 through August 23, 2026.
New Jersey Repertory Company will present the world premiere of A Change of Position, by Jeffrey Sweet, based on characters created by Michael Kosarowich, and directed by James Glossman. It begins performances on July 30 through August 23, 2026 and will celebrate its opening night on Saturday, Aug 1, 2026
Set in a Pennsylvania trailer park, A Change of Position follows a teenage girl whose difficult home life becomes even more complicated when one of her mother's regular "clients" presents an unexpected proposition. Filled with Jeffrey Sweet's signature wit, compassion, and keen observations of human nature, this moving new play explores family, resilience, and the choices that can alter the course of a life.
The production features Ephraim Birney (Irish Rep's Chester Bailey, Outer Critics nom: TV: “Gotham”), Èilis Cahill (Regional: Safe Home. Film: Mindset), Todd Cerveris (Broadway: South Pacific; National Tour: War Horse), and Sandy Clancy (NJ Rep’s The Vienna Lessons).
The creative team includes: James Glossman (Director), Jeffrey Sweet (Playwright), Jessica Parks (Production Manager/Resident Set Designer), Jill Nagle (Resident Lighting Designer), Isabella Rossi (Costume Designer), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager), and Ian Duhart (Assistant Stage Manager).
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