Video: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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Watch a new production trailer for Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey offers audiences a look at the company's current staging of the comic mystery. The clip arrives as the show plays its run at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Ken Ludwig's comic adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, in which Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson investigate a supernatural threat to the Baskerville family. The production is directed by Brian B. Crowe.

Christian Pedersen plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Brandon Jones as Doctor John Watson. The ensemble also includes Nicholas Wilder, David Foubert, and Janiah-Camile François, all Equity members, in roles spanning the story's wide cast of characters. Tickets are available at njshakes.org/sherlock or by calling (973) 408-5600.

The production runs through July 24, 2026.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the rehearsal process for this production, offering an early behind-the-scenes look at Pedersen and Jones working through Ludwig's adaptation ahead of opening night.

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