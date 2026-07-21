Video: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
Christian Pedersen and Brandon Jones lead the cast of Ken Ludwig's comic Sherlock Holmes adaptation.
Watch a new production trailer for Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey offers audiences a look at the company's current staging of the comic mystery. The clip arrives as the show plays its run at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Ken Ludwig's comic adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, in which Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson investigate a supernatural threat to the Baskerville family. The production is directed by Brian B. Crowe.
Christian Pedersen plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Brandon Jones as Doctor John Watson. The ensemble also includes Nicholas Wilder, David Foubert, and Janiah-Camile François, all Equity members, in roles spanning the story's wide cast of characters. Tickets are available at njshakes.org/sherlock or by calling (973) 408-5600.
The production runs through July 24, 2026.
BroadwayWorld previously covered the rehearsal process for this production, offering an early behind-the-scenes look at Pedersen and Jones working through Ludwig's adaptation ahead of opening night.
|
Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
State Theatre New Jersey (11/08-11/08)
|
42nd Street
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/08-5/16)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/22-11/22)
|
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/21-5/21)
|
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (10/11-10/11)
|
Annie Performing Arts School
Bergen Performing Arts Center (7/31-7/31)
|
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
State Theatre New Jersey (4/18-4/18)
|
Handel's Messiah
Richardson Auditorium (12/18-12/18)