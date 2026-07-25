THE BROOK WRITERS GROUP to Launch With Free Staged Reading Showcase in NJ

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

A newly formed playwright collective based in Central New Jersey is set to hold its first public event when THE BROOK WRITERS GROUP presents a free Staged Reading Showcase on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Brook Arts Center, located at 10 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, NJ. Founded by award-winning playwright Tom Cavanaugh, the group was created to give local New Jersey playwrights a dedicated space to workshop original scripts and develop new work. The showcase will feature seven short play excerpts written by group members Benjamin V. Marshall, Brad Forenza, Jeanne Johnston, Amanda Woerner, Amanda Lehman, A.J. Ciccotelli, and Cavanaugh himself. Admission is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis through email reservation, and a complimentary wine and cheese reception with the playwrights is planned to follow the readings.

Admission to the staged reading performance is free and open to the public, with seating reserved on a first-come, first-served basis via email reservation (tomcav136@gmail.com). Following the live staged readings, attendees are invited to stay for a complimentary 'Meet the Playwrights' post-show reception featuring wine, cheese, and light refreshments.

Led by award-winning playwright Tom Cavanaugh, The Brook Writers Group was founded to address a gap in regional arts infrastructure by offering local New Jersey playwrights a dedicated incubator to workshop new plays, exchange constructive peer feedback, and bring raw scripts from the page directly to the stage.

'After searching for years for a local writers' incubator in Central Jersey, it became clear that instead of waiting for an invitation, we needed to build our own table,' said Cavanaugh. 'Thanks to Gail Woerner and the team at the Brook Arts Center, we have created a dynamic home where local playwrights can develop their artistic voices without boundaries. Our goal is simple: to empower New Jersey playwrights and showcase the incredible storytelling talent cultivated right in our own community.'

Inaugural Staged Reading Showcase Lineup

The August 2nd showcase features a diverse lineup of seven 10-15 page segments of plays developed within the writers' incubator:

Benjamin V. Marshall - The Left Side of the Decimal Point

Brad Forenza - Xmas Past

Jeanne Johnston - Fing Shooie

Amanda Woerner - Autobiography

Amanda Lehman - Laugh Therapy Failed

A.J. Ciccotelli - Wasteland

Tom Cavanaugh - Unpaired

EVENT DETAILS AT A GLANCE

Event: The Brook Writers Group Staged Reading Showcase & Reception

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026 | 5:00 PM EST

Location: Brook Arts Center, 10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Admission: FREE (RSVP recommended: tomcav136@gmail.com)

Post-Show Event: Complimentary 'Meet the Playwrights' Wine & Cheese Reception

Featured Writers: Benjamin V. Marshall, Brad Forenza, Jeanne Johnston, Amanda Woerner, Amanda Lehman, A.J. Ciccotelli, Tom Cavanaugh

ABOUT THE BROOK WRITERS GROUP

The Brook Writers Group is a playwright-driven collective operating out of the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, New Jersey. Designed to foster local theater, the group provides script-incubator sessions, professional mentorship, and live public readings to cultivate and promote original works by New Jersey playwrights and theater artists.

ABOUT THE BROOK ARTS CENTER

Located in Bound Brook, NJ, the historic Brook Arts Center (constructed in 1927) is Somerset County's premier venue for live theater, concerts, film, and arts education, dedicated to enriching the local community through diverse cultural programming.

The Brook Arts Center, which dates to 1927, serves as the home base for the group, which meets twice monthly at the Somerset County venue. The collective has grown from six to nine active playwrights since its founding and focuses on script development, peer feedback, and industry masterclasses alongside public readings.

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...