Video: In Rehearsals for BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has shared a behind-the-scenes look at its current production of BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, offering a glimpse into the rehearsal and staging process for Ken Ludwig's comic adaptation of the classic Sherlock Holmes story.

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is adapted by Ludwig from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novel The Hound of the Baskervilles. The play is structured as a fast-paced comedy-adventure in which five actors take on more than forty roles, blending wit and physical invention to bring the detective story to life on stage.

The production, directed by Brian B. Crowe, features Christian Pedersen as Sherlock Holmes and Brandon Jones as Doctor John Watson, with David Foubert, Janiah-Camile François, and Nicholas Wilder rounding out the ensemble. The run takes place at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the cast announcement for this production, which also noted the theatre's Free Tix for Kids program available for the engagement.