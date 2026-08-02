Review: GILBERT AND SULLIVAN'S H.M.S. PINAFORE at Jay And Linda Grunin Center

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I thought I wouldn't like an opera like Gilbert and Sullivan's H.S.M. Pinafore, but I'm so glad I took a chance on it! A opera with everything for the whole family, including a talented cast and crew, tounge-and-cheek humor, and a wonderful story to watch!

The story takes place aboard the 'Pinafore' in the Portsmouth Harbor. The crew, captained by a very satisfied Captain Corcoran, is prefapring for the arrival of a very special guest. Sir Joseph Porter, K.C.B, who is the First Lord of Admiralty. The crew includes Ralph, a low-ranking sailer who is in love with the Captain's daughter, Josephine. After Little Buttercup comes on board with her trinkets to share, Sir Joseph arrives with his large family. The purpose of the visit is revealed - he wants to marry Josephine. With the help of his shipmates, Ralph has to find a way to share his feelings with Josephine! Will he succeed? Only Buttercup's tarot cards can tell...

This production, which is actually the inaugural production and season for Jersey Shore Light Opera, is incredibley well done. The production is directed by Francis Rella, with musical direction by Tammy Rella and choreography by Katie Claire.The set, costumes, lighting, and sound have clearly had a lot of time, energy and passion devoted to them. The cast is talented, with Joe Haughton (Ralph Rackstraw) and Julia Homer (Josephine) leading the cast with their clear vocals and acting choices. Justin Moran (Captain Corcoran) and Molly Moran (Little Buttercup) bring so much comedy and joy into their scenes, its so easy to smile and laugh! Brian Beirne (Sir Joseph) and John Sheehan (Dick Deadeye) complete the main cast with their commitment to their characters that make it so enjoyable to watch.

The rest of the cast includes Richie Rella, Jeremy Simon, Declan Moran, Riley Moran, Lauryn Boyle, Katherine Ann Glinka, Mary Lou Hiller, Jonathon Kane, Sophia Nelson, Maria Rella, Rosie Rella, Christina Simon, Richard Wicker, and Zach Zabarsky as sailers, aunts, cousins, and sisters. They truly round out the show and bring life into the scenes, even when they are not the focus.

If you have the chance to check out this show and support the first production of this vetern-owned company, please do! You'll support local artists, and maybe love it more than you think you will!

PHOTO CREDIT: Jay and Linda Grunin Center For The Arts Website



Photo Credit: BWW-Staff

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