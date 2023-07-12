ROCK OF AGES at Centenary Stage Company-Photo Flash

ROCK OF AGES at Centenary Stage Company

Jul. 12, 2023

Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory enter their second and final weekend of Rock of Ages. The final weekend runs from July 13 – 16 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets for this production of Rock of Ages are $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. Rock of Ages does contain mild adult themes and may not be appropriate for younger children. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at https://www.centenarystageco.org/.

Check out the vibrant photos of Rock of Ages at Centenary Stage Company and get your tickets!

Photo Credit: All production photos by Trevor Callahan




