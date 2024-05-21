Wang Chung, The Motels And Naked Eyes to Perform at MPAC in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wang Chung, The Motels, and Naked Eyes have joined forces to create a musical extravaganza that transports audiences to the heart of the neon-soaked, synth-driven decade with the Abducted by the ‘80s Tour, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

The 1980s were a unique, fun-filled era of music shaped in no small part by the emergence of MTV and the genre of New Wave. Fans will have a chance to step back in time to the electrifying era of the ‘80s with this music tour that promises a nostalgic journey of iconic sounds and unforgettable melodies.

Get ready to dance, sing along, and relive the magic of the 80s with this unforgettable music tour, including mega-hits such as “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” “Dance Hall Days,” “Let's Go,” “Only The Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Always Something There To Remind Me” and “Promises, Promises.”

“I'm so excited to be reunited with Wang Chung and Naked Eyes for the Abducted by the Eighties tour this year,” says the Motes' Martha Davis. “Nick, Jack, and Pete are some of my favorite people, not to mention amazing musicians! Hope to see you all there for some great nights and wonderful music.”

“For our brand new tour this Spring, we have put together a group of acts that fit together musically, thematically, and harmoniously,” adds Wang Chung's Nick Feldman and Jack Hues. “We wanted to create a night of big hits, big songs from your favorite movies and numerous TV shows, plus a few deeper cuts too. So come along and see us, get Abducted by the 80s, and have some FUN TONIGHT as you relive that magical decade!”

Come dance to the hits and get Abducted By the 80s!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: abductedbythe80s.com

