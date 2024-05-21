bergenPAC Presents ZEBRA This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced one new show for the 2024 season. Zebra on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Zebra

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m.

$29-$59

Founded in 1975 in New Orleans, Louisiana…and still selling out venues close to 50 years later, Zebra has defied all the odds of most rock groups, by staying together and continuing to evolve their sound throughout the years. All original members, Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann & Guy Gelso are at the top of their game, playing for loyal fans across the country and drawing in new generation fans year after year.

After gaining a reputation for being a hard-rocking cover band in the '70's New Orleans bar scene, they took a chance on the thriving Long Island rock club circuit, to be closer to the major recording studios and record companies, hoping for that big chance at a major record deal. The band recorded two demo tapes, and as they shopped them to record labels, radio stations in both New York (WBAB-FM) and New Orleans (WRNO-FM) gave Zebra a boost by playing songs from the demo—in particular, “Who's Behind the Door?” which became a frequent request.

In late 1982, ZEBRA was signed to a major contract with Atlantic Records. Their first album, Zebra was produced by Jack Douglas, (Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, John Lennon) went gold and was the fastest selling debut album in the history of Atlantic Records. Zebra sold over 75,000 copies in its first week and spent eight months on the Billboard charts, peaked at number 29. Following up with major tours alongside some of the biggest bands of the 80's, and headlining venues throughout the USA through the 90 until now…they have released 3 successful studio albums, a live album and a best of Zebra collection, and are currently in production on a new release to coincide with their 50th year anniversary as a band, something that very few bands can say.

They continue to bring their music to fans, to keep classic rock alive, and after 49 years together they see no end in sight!

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Comments