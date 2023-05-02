REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg

"It was all happening and I was going to be in the middle of it." By Steve Guttenberg in Tales from the Guttenberg Bible

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible is now on stage at George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a must-see show starring Steve Guttenberg who recounts his incredible journey to movie stardom. Wonderfully written by Guttenberg himself, and expertly directed by the Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, this production is everything you hope for. It is humorous, insightful and excellently performed. The show be on stage in the Arthur Laurents Theater at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) through May 21.

Steve Guttenberg's talents propelled him to the top of the film industry. In fact, between 1980 and 1990, he performed in more movies than any other actor in the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG). In the show, Guttenberg tells of when he first ventured to Hollywood after graduating from high school in Massapequa, Long Island. Even though his contacts were few in Tinseltown, he was courageous about developing his career by devising a method to enter the lot at Paramount Pictures and even establishing an office for himself. Humble beginnings included his first commercial for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Guttenberg's acting abilities were quickly noticed and he was cast in the classic all-star movie, Diner. Steve reached stardom with feature films such as Boys from Brazil, Cocoon, Police Academy, Three Men and a Baby and others. But there were bumps along the way and Guttenberg's discussion is totally honest. A significant part of of Steve's story is about family. He had a fine Jewish upbringing and the wisdom and support of his parents. As his beloved father had often told him, "Play the game, but nobody is bigger than the game."

In addition to Steve Guttenberg, the cast includes the marvelous acting talents of Carine Montbertrand as Actor 1, Dan Domingues as Actor 2, and Arnie Burton as Actor 3. Montbertrand, Domingues, and Burton deftly bring scores of vibrant characters to life with rapid costume and character changes. You never know who will show up when the phone rings! Steve Guttenberg's parents, his agents, along with notable entertainment personalities such as Merv Griffin, Sir Lawrence Olivier, Valerie Perrine, The Village People, Ron Howard, Ted Danson, and Leonard Nemoy and more are all depicted. The understudy for Actor 1 is Laura Jordan and the understudy for Actors 2 and 3 is Christopher Patrick Mullin.

The Design and Production Team has done a top job of bringing the show to the New Brunswick stage. They include scenic and projection design by Caite Hevner; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Joe Saint; sound design and original music by Scott Killian. The Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint; Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; and Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible demonstrates the power of perseverance in a very competitive industry. You will be amazed and entertained. See it while you can. We hope this show goes far!

For tickets to the Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, please visit the George Street Playhouse web site at https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call 732.246.7717. The Playhouse is located at 11 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick in the city's vibrant restaurant and theatre district with plenty of convenient parking available.

