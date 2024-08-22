Princeton Symphony Orchestra Season-Opening Concerts To Feature Violinist Aubree Oliverson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 14-15, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) opens its 2024-25 Season celebrating Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov's 60th Birthday. Violinist Aubree Oliverson makes her debut with the PSO as soloist in performances of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35. Also on the program are Gemma Peacocke's Manta, performed with members of the Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey, and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98.

Maestro Milanov conducts the concerts Saturday, September 14, 8pm and Sunday, September 15, 4pm at Richardson Auditorium. He also hosts a 3pm pre-concert talk, free to ticket holders, before the Sunday performance.

“I am delighted to introduce Aubree Oliverson to our audiences,” says Mr. Milanov. “She is an exciting artist who performs with confidence and clarity–an absolute joy to watch and listen to! I'm also looking forward to working with YOCJ's young musicians as they join us in performing Gemma Peacocke's recent work. Throughout this season we'll perform some of my favorite works in the orchestral repertoire and continue to bring exceptional artists to Princeton.”

Aubree Oliverson's global presence continues to grow as she makes her debut with several high-profile orchestras. Highlights include appearances with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Christopher Dragon, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by David Danzmayr, and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra led by Rossen Milanov. Aubree will also appear with Milanov in performances with the Costa Rica Symphony Orchestra after being invited to return. In addition to several concert highlights, Aubree is making her Montreal debut at the acclaimed Bourgie Hall, accompanied by internationally recognized pianist Frederico Gad Crema, to showcase a selection of dynamic chamber music.

Tchaikovsky composed his sole concerto for violin in 1878, following an inspiring session of music-making with violinist Iosef Kotek in Clarens, Switzerland on Lake Geneva. Gemma Peacocke, currently the Mark Nelson Ph.D. Fellow in composition at Princeton University, captures the natural grace and motion of the manta ray in Manta, written for orchestra and youth chamber string orchestra. Drawing inspiration from the eras of Beethoven and Bach, Brahms' magnificent Forth Symphony demonstrates his innovative, compositional genius as a master of multiple forms.

Single tickets for Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on September 14 and 15 are now available starting at $40 as well as cost-saving full subscriptions (save up to 25%) and Pick 3+ ticket packages. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

