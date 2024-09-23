Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces New 4-Concert Chamber Music Series At Trinity Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced the opening of its all-new, 4-concert chamber music series at beautiful Trinity Church in Princeton.

The series begins Thursday, October 10 with a concert featuring music composed for piano trio. The trio consists of Emma Richman, violin, Wangshu Xiang, cello, and Yoon Lee, piano. Additional concerts showcase a rare instrument of the viol family, a string trio, and string quartet, successively. General admission tickets are $45 per person, per concert with a 50% discount for children 5-17.

PSO Executive Director Marc Uys is enthusiastic about the new series at Trinity. He says, "Thanks to ideal acoustics and an intimate setting, performances at Trinity Church have become favorite fixtures on our Princeton Festival calendar. I am thrilled to now extend our treasured partnership with Trinity throughout our season with a new series specially curated for this beautiful space.”

The remaining three concerts on the series take place after the new year as follows:

Thursday, February 27, 2025 – 7pm

The baryton is a cross between the viol da gamba and lirone, with 10 resonating and plucked strings down the back of the instrument. The baryton gives the traditional string trio an entirely new dimension. Ensemble members include Matthew Baker, baryton, Brett Walfish, viola, and Ismar Gomes, cello.

Thursday, March 20, 2025 – 7pm

The Black Oak Ensemble is one of the most innovative and exciting chamber ensembles on the international stage. “The players fully inhabit the spirit of whatever work they are playing at the moment, performing each one with as ardent a flame as if they had written it themselves” (Fanfare Magazine). Members include Desirée Ruhstrat, violin, David Cunliffe, cello, and Aurélien Fort Pederzoli, viola.

Thursday, May 1, 2025 – 7pm

Performances of unsparing expressivity, intimacy and vitality are hallmarks of the Signum Quartet, pairing music making of the subtlest order with playing of the highest intensity. The dramatic composition of their programs is innovative and distinct. Members include Florian Donderer, violin Annette Walther, violin, Xandi van Dijk, viola, and Thomas Schmitz, cello.

General admission tickets for each of the four chamber concerts are now available for $45 per person. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

Comments