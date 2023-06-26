Premiere Stages To Produce Erin Breznitsky's SATELLITES, July 13- 30

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the Premiere of Erin Breznitsky's Satellites July 13-30 in Kean University's Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Selected as the winner of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival, the first production of this new play will be one of Premiere's most ambitious to date, as a talented team of designers work with the director and cast to meld together projections, sound, lighting, scenic design and costumes to take audiences on a journey to space and back.

In Satellites, married couple Katherine & Mike are each on a mission to save the world. She's a scientist studying climate change; he's an astronaut exploring the unknown. When Mike's shuttle vanishes in outer space, Katherine forges ahead alone, raising their children and continuing her life's work until Mike suddenly reappears without explanation. As the couple struggles to adjust to his strange return, they're forced to reexamine their entire relationship—while also facing an uncertain future.

“This exciting new production is the first time Premiere Stages will be incorporating a three projection set up into a design'” stated John J. Wooten, Premiere Stages Producing Artistic Director and Satellites Director. "Erin's approach provides an innovative and seamless exploration of the unknown limits of time and space.”

Leading the production are Ellyn Heald, whose theatre credist include And Then There Were None and An Inspector Calls (Florida Rep) and Triumph of Love (Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey) as Doctor Katherine Sparks and Terrell Wheeler, whose acting credits include Fly (New Victory Theatre), That Poor Dream (New Ohio Theatre) and The Last Saint on Sugar Hill (National Black Theatre), as Captain Mike Turner. Understudies for the production are Kean University Theatre Conservatory alumni Jessica DeLuca and Spenser C. Williams.

The professional design team includes Set Designer David Barber, Projection Designer Paul Deziel, Lighting Designer Zack Gage, Costume Designer Stefanie Genda, and Sound Designer Chad Raines.

Director John J. Wooten has been nominated as Best Director multiple times by the Newark Star-Ledger and has staged numerous productions that have been honored by the American Theatre Critics Association. As a playwright, John's widely published work has been produced commercially in New York, internationally and in regional theatres across America. He was awarded his second fellowship by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts in 2021.

Playwright Erin Breznitsky is a Scotch Plains, New Jersey-born, Brooklyn-based playwright whose work has been seen in NYC and abroad. Her plays include: Satellites (O'Neill Playwrights Conference semi-finalist), The Unwritten City (Princess Grace Playwriting Award finalist), Bodies of Water (FringeNYC), R Plus J: a new play (Shakespeare's New Contemporaries finalist), The Kitchen Table Plays (FringeNYC; English Theatre of Rome, Italy), Sverginata (Sarah Lawrence College), and over a dozen short plays with Love Drunk and New York Madness. Other credits include “The Living Mural" and an Urban Stages commission for young audiences. Erin has an MFA in Theatre from Sarah Lawrence College and is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild.

Satellites runs July 13-July 30 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on the Kean University main campus in Union, N.J. Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To purchase tickets or inquire about opening night or season packages, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit premierestagesatkean.com/shows/Satellites/

