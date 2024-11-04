Photos: Diana Ross and More at the bergenPAC Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, recently marked a significant milestone with its 20th Anniversary Gala, an extraordinary celebration that featured the legendary Diana Ross. Check out photos from the event below!

This event, which attracted a full house and sold show, was one of the most successful gala in the history of bergenPAC, showcasing the center's vibrant impact on the community.



The evening honored several distinguished individuals, including Aleta and Rich Taylor, frontline healthcare workers from Hackensack Meridian Health, CEO Robert C. Garrett of Hackensack Meridian Health, and Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Lori Stokes. Each honoree reflected the spirit of giving and dedication to the arts.

The evening's festivities were emceed by Nina Pineda, a well-respected reporter from WABC 7-NY Eyewitness News, who guided the audience through a night filled with joy and celebration.

By participating in the gala, guests contributed to the center's mission of enhancing the quality of life through the arts, ensuring that the transformative power of creativity continues to thrive in the community for years to come.



bergenPAC’s 20th Anniversary Gala with Diana Ross in Englewood celebrated two decades of providing world-class entertainment, close to home. The nonprofit theater has positively impacted thousands of students of all ages through the Performing Arts School and various community and educational outreach initiatives. For more information or to become a member visit bergenPAC.org



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Smith for bergenPAC

Comments