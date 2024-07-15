Photo/Video: CATS Comes To Life At Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has released photos of its production of the musical CATS, running at Algonquin Arts Theatre through July 28.

Prepare for a purr-fectly mesmerizing performance of the world-renowned musical sensation - Cats! Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece comes to life on stage with breathtaking choreography and dazzling costumes that have captivated audiences worldwide. Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical phenomenon. A 'Memory' that will linger long after the final curtain falls. Cats is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. Cats is sponsored by ““Broadway Ray” Soehngen.

Photo Credit: John Posada



CATS At Algonquin Arts Theatre

