Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
The ceremony will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30pm.
As one of the nation's leading theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among the early nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Shanice Williams, star of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).
The 2023 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation ceremony will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30pm, featuring presenters from both Broadway and beyond. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Paper Mill's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Among the top nominated high schools, Columbia High School (Essex County) has 13 nominations, Delaware Valley Regional High School (Hunterdon County) earned 12 nominations, Haddonfield Memorial High School (Camden County) received 10 nominations, Summit High School (Union County) has 9 nominations, Moorestown High School (Burlington County) earned 8 nominations, and Ridge High School (Essex County) was awarded 7 nominations. These totals do not account for Student Achievement and Auxiliary Award nominations.
"The talent we see in New Jersey High Schools is outstanding. This year was more competitive than ever." commented Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. "A record 115 New Jersey high schools participated in this year's Rising Star Awards and each of them are doing such excellent work. When a school is nominated for a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star award it is a true testament of the hard work they put in to their high school musical. I congratulate them all."
Past Rising Star nominees and recipients appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me (Laura Benanti), Mrs. Doubtfire (Rob McClure), Aladdin (Josh Dela Cruz, Jonathan Schwartz, Kathryn Allison), Les Misérables (Nikki M. James), Disney's The Lion King (Jelani Remy), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Julia Knitel), Jersey Boys (Russell Fisher), The Phantom of the Opera (Julia Udine), London's West End production of The Book of Mormon (Jared Gertner); The Public Theater's Grounded (Anne Hathaway). Shanice Williams, star of NBC's The Wiz Live was nominated for a Rising Star Award in 2014.
Paper Mill Director of Education Lisa Cooney explains, "What's happening in high school musical productions here in New Jersey and around the country is remarkable. Programs like the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards raise the bar and create opportunities for student performers and theater technicians to be recognized for their achievements, while giving them access to thousands of dollars in scholarships and professional training. We consistently hear from top-tier colleges and casting directors that a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Award is a significant accolade for an aspiring theater artist."
The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards, and Paper Mill Playhouse's program serves the entire state of New Jersey, with 115 entered productions from public, private and parochial high schools. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The musicals are adjudicated by Paper Mill Playhouse throughout the spring by a group of 70 evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and Leading Actor/Actress nominees perform at the event, and award recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co.
Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation. Seven $1,000 cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2023 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district's curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star "Theatre for Everyone" Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. Additionally, this award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities.
Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting acting categories receive a scholarship to Paper Mill Playhouse's competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a professional training program, which, along with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance, offers the nominees an opportunity to perform in the season finale concert, "New Voices of 2023: We will Rock You" on July 28 & 29 on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at PaperMill.org, or calling the box office at 973-376-4343.
The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards are part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages
2023 RISING STAR AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND HONORABLE MENTIONS
OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Gloucester County Institute of Technology LES MISÉRABLES
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS
Moorestown HS RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
Ridge HS NEWSIES
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Honorable Mentions
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
OUTSTANDING LEADING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO Talia Fabrizzio as "Roxie Hart"
Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Leah Rose Crossan as"Donna"
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Avery Benjamin as "Jo March"
Moorestown HS R & H's CINDERELLA Sofia Giannetto as "Cinderella"
Nutley HS CHICAGO Valeria Flores as "Velma Kelly"
Ridge HS NEWSIES Libby Schmitt as "Katherine Plumber"
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Bella Jarecki as "Dot/Marie"
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS Charlotte Lemaire as "Baker's Wife"
Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Jewelia Taylor as "Deloris Van Cartier"
Saddle River Day School THE ADDAMS FAMILY Kate Peresvyetova as "Wednesday"
Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Grace Herrick as "Ariel"
Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET Mia Spallina as "Peggy Sawyer"
OUTSTANDING LEADING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Quincy Hampton as "Nick Bottom"
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Dakota Krouse as "Gomez Addams"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Armon Salgado as "Jean Valjean"
Moorestown HS R & H's CINDERELLA Lucas Kirmsee as "Prince Christopher"
North Hunterdon HS LES MISÉRABLES Alex Lipinski as "Javert"
Piscataway HS THE MYSTERY OF Najm Muhammad as "Clive/John"
EDWIN DROOD
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Evan Leone as "George Seurat"
Honorable Mentions
Ewing HS AIDA Jayden White as "Radames"
Morristown Beard School BE MORE CHILL Ari Mandel as "Michael Mell"
Nottingham HS THE LIGHTNING THIEF Evan Vistoso as "Percy Jackson"
Ridge HS NEWSIES Gabriel Subervi as "Jack Kelly"
St. Joseph Regional HS INTO THE WOODS Thomas Snyder as "Baker"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE
Final Nominations
Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Susie Polito as "Mother Superior"
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Lily Bias as "Marmee March"
North Hunterdon HS LES MISÉRABLES Lea Chukrallah as "Eponine"
Ocean County Vocational Tech. School SWEENEY TODD Shea East as "Beggar Woman"
Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Amanda Diaz as "Hodel"
Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Ryan Yuhas as "Ursula"
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Sarah Walsh as "Bea Bottom"
Honorable Mentions
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Scarlett Choi as "Portia"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLE Kenikki Thompson as "Eponine"
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Mia Bompensa as "Gynecia"
Morris Knolls HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Bridget Jacobus as "Drowsy Chaperone"
Pingry School SPRING AWAKENING Brielle Marques as "Martha"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE
Final Nominations
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROO Edward Turner as "Perchik"
Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Adam Bathurst as "Sam Carmichael"
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Owen Umiker as "Will Shakespeare"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Neal Reitano as "Thenard"
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Griffin Adams as "Basilius"
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE David Gomez as "Adolfo"
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Zach Seigel as "Nigel Bottom"
Honorable Mentions
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Scott Barton as "Nigel Bottom"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Johnny Brown as "Marius"
West Milford Township HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jason Pritchett as "Will Shakespeare"
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Willow Frazier as "Matron 'Mama' Morton"
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Alonzo Gallo as "Minstrel"
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Mac Silverstein as "Brother Jeremiah"
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Miller Asch as "Nostradamus"
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Zachary Palais as "Enjolras"
Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Charles Alexis as "Eddie Souther"
Morris Knolls HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Elijah Dor as "George"
Mountain Lakes HS GUYS AND DOLLS Nicholas Tripodi as "Nicely Nicely Johnson"
Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET Amanda Muldownsy as "Annie Reilly"
Honorable Mentions
Arts HS THE WIZ Zahara Jackson as "Evilene"
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Jessica McGlothlin as "Alice Beineke"
Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Katherine Tami as "Sister Mary Lazarus"
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Hefzibah Campos as "Nostradamus"
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER
Final Nominations
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Amaya Romero as "Fruma Sarah"
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Gonzalez as "Lurch"
Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA Charlotte Cama as "Ensemble"
Ridge HS NEWSIES Jaidyn Riley as "Mush"
Rumson Fair Haven HS SPAMALOT Connor Olson as "French Guard"
Union HS MAMMA MIA! Layla Soares as "Lead Dancer"
St. Peter's Prep LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Gabby Beredo as "Crystal"
Honorable Mentions
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Zoe McKay as "Lady Clapham"
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ben Strauss as "Shylock"
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP
Final Nominations
Academy of Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION "Merry Murderesses"
Arts HS THE WIZ "Tornado Dancers"
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY "Ancestors"
Haddon Township HS JOSEPH (AND...) "Joseph's Brothers"
Pinelands Regional HS MATILDA "Older Students"
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! "Troupe"
Honorable Mentions
Cedar Creek HS. BIG FISH "Alabama Lambs"
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! "Troupe"
Highland Regional HS. JEKYLL & HYDE "Red Rat Girls"
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA "Mice, Cat, Dove"
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS
Ridge HS NEWSIES
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Union HS MAMMA MIA!
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Honorable Mentions
Gloucester County Institute of TechLES MISÉRABLES
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA
Final Nominations
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Ridge HS NEWSIES
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
Honorable Mentions
Carteret HS PIPPIN
Princeton HS NEWSIES
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tricia Benn, Bethany Pettigrew
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Clinton Ambs
Gloucester County Inst of Tech.LES MISÉRABLES Katie Knoblock
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Matt DiDonato
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Erica Scanlon Harr
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Anne Poyner
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar
Honorable Mentions
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Steven Collins
Madison High School LITTLE WOMEN Blake Spence
Ridge HS NEWSIES Tim Lynch
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Daniel Devlin
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Michael Gilch
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jacob C. Ezzo
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY TJ Hayden, Adrian Camano
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Tyler Mills
Moorestown HS R &H'S CINDERELLA Amanda Wise Harris
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Jan Allen
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK John Brzozowski
Honorable Mentions
Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS Heather Lockart
Gloucester County Institute of Tech. LES MISÉRABLES Anthony Vitalo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tricia Benn, Bethany Pettigrew
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Heather Fleischman
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Sara DeRossi
Ridge HS NEWSIES Rachel Miranda, Jennifer Digiuseppe
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Kelly Mott-Sacks
Honorable Mentions
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Jay T. Jenkins
Arts HS THE WIZ Gregory Omar Osbourne
Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Lindsey Della Serra
OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Louis J. Medrano
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Josh Paul, Eric Fiorito
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Bob Shindle
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Anthony Freitas
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Andrew Robinson, Jess Rottcamp
Princeton HS NEWSIES Jeffrey Van Velsor, Bridget Schmidt
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Amy Naprstek, Mike Napovier
Honorable Mentions
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Ryan Howell, Bill Pavlu
Pinelands Regional HS MATILDA Rich Pear
Ridge HS NEWSIES Jason M. Stewart
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jordan Janota
Union HS MAMMA MIA! Brian Toscano
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Cedar Creek HS BIG FISH Tyler Daddario
Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Starlite Audio Visual & Lighting Solutions,
Chris Wood, John Schwab, Nicholas Rossi,
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tara Marie Abbondante
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Clinton Ambs, Kacey Burd
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Matt DiDonato, Jack Novak,
Camila Manskopf
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Cameron Filepas
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Dee Dugan, Chris Miller
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Michael Kimmel, Lisa Weinshrott
Honorable Mentions
Morristown Beard School BE MORE CHILL Nicholas Marmo
Princeton HS NEWSIES Sasha Stepanova
Ridge HS NEWSIES Colin Berry
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Jack Frankola
OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Barbara Canace
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Lisa Cartwright, Scaramouche Costumes
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Sabrina Windt
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Erin Cramer
Ridge HS NEWSIES Bonnie Grube
Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Cynthia Gallagher
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Bonnie Grube
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Hannah Stavin, Suzanna Rogers
Honorable Mentions
Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Amy Rice
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Linda Spence, Blake Spence
Marlboro HS SEUSSICAL Anthony Greco
Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Joanna Sprague
Watchung Hills Regional HS SINGING IN THE RAIN Gail DiCicco
OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT
Final Nominations
Atlantic County Institute of Tech SEUSSICAL Leah Cacopardo, Erin Hanna,
Debe Carpenter, Catherine Chambers
Elizabeth Volpe
Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Carrie Snodgrass
Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Caitlin Geisser
Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Amy Rice
Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Dawn Sheidt
Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Grace English, Malaya Emory
Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar
Honorable Mentions
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Derek Alfano
Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS None Listed
STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Lilly Resnick, Production Stage Manager
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sofia Merie Maravillas,
Production Stage Manager
Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Marketing Team
Carteret HS PIPPIN Nia Serrano, Dance Captain
Cedar Grove HS THE PROM Katarina Leno, Prop Crew Chief
Eastern Regional HS FROZEN Mazie O'Keefe, Costume Head, Wigs
Eastern Regional HS FROZEN Team Sven, Puppet Build and Operation
Hillsborough HS LEGALLY BLONDE Sinara Sood, Producer
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Skye Coen, Production Stage Manager
Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA Ava Zappulla, Student Director
Mount Olive HS MAMMA MIA! Olivier Kacprowicz, Emilie Felix,
Ensemble Captains
Princeton HS NEWSIES Isabella Kolleeny, Lead Painter, Costumes
Princeton HS NEWSIES Azlyn Haley, Head Carpenter
Princeton HS NEWSIES Sasha Stepanova, Lighting Designer
Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Gavin Emdur, Emma Carothers, Dramaturgy
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Costume Crew
Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Grace Coyle, Hair, Makeup
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Set DesigCrew
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Ryan Karlin, Production Stage Manager
Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Sophie Havens, Music Director
Honorable Mentions
Princeton HS NEWSIES Lily Raphael, Production Stage Manager
Princeton HS NEWSIES Colin Lansky, Sound, Projections
THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD
Final Nominations
Carteret HS PIPPIN
Cedar Grove HS THE PROM
Hillsborough HS LEGALLY BLONDE
Jonathan Dayton HS HEATHERS: SCHOOL EDITION
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN
Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA
Ridge HS NEWSIES
Weehawken HS SISTER ACT
RISING STAR "THEATER FOR EVERYONE" INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD
Final Nominations
Atlantic County Institute of Technology SEUSSICAL
Butler HS ALL SHOOK UP
Eastern Regional HS FROZEN
Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN
Jose Marti STEM Academy URINETOWN
Lakeland Regional HS SHREK
Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA
Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA
Mount Olive HS MAMMA MIA!
Perth Amboy HS INTO THE WOODS
Ridge HS NEWSIES
Secaucus HS THE PROM
Weehawken HS SISTER ACT
West Milford Township HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!
OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD
Final Nominations
Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS Steven Collins
Butler HS Kelsie Daniels
Ewing HS Christine Monaco Caldwell
Madison HS Blake Spence
Manasquan HS Madison Schille
Mount Olive HS Jodi Bosch
Pingry School Alan Van Antwerp
Princeton HS Julianna Krawiecki
Ridge HS Tim Lynch