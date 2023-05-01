Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations

As one of the nation's leading theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among the early nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Shanice Williams, star of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon).

The 2023 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation ceremony will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30pm, featuring presenters from both Broadway and beyond. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Paper Mill's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Among the top nominated high schools, Columbia High School (Essex County) has 13 nominations, Delaware Valley Regional High School (Hunterdon County) earned 12 nominations, Haddonfield Memorial High School (Camden County) received 10 nominations, Summit High School (Union County) has 9 nominations, Moorestown High School (Burlington County) earned 8 nominations, and Ridge High School (Essex County) was awarded 7 nominations. These totals do not account for Student Achievement and Auxiliary Award nominations.

"The talent we see in New Jersey High Schools is outstanding. This year was more competitive than ever." commented Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. "A record 115 New Jersey high schools participated in this year's Rising Star Awards and each of them are doing such excellent work. When a school is nominated for a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star award it is a true testament of the hard work they put in to their high school musical. I congratulate them all."

Past Rising Star nominees and recipients appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me (Laura Benanti), Mrs. Doubtfire (Rob McClure), Aladdin (Josh Dela Cruz, Jonathan Schwartz, Kathryn Allison), Les Misérables (Nikki M. James), Disney's The Lion King (Jelani Remy), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Julia Knitel), Jersey Boys (Russell Fisher), The Phantom of the Opera (Julia Udine), London's West End production of The Book of Mormon (Jared Gertner); The Public Theater's Grounded (Anne Hathaway). Shanice Williams, star of NBC's The Wiz Live was nominated for a Rising Star Award in 2014.

Paper Mill Director of Education Lisa Cooney explains, "What's happening in high school musical productions here in New Jersey and around the country is remarkable. Programs like the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards raise the bar and create opportunities for student performers and theater technicians to be recognized for their achievements, while giving them access to thousands of dollars in scholarships and professional training. We consistently hear from top-tier colleges and casting directors that a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Award is a significant accolade for an aspiring theater artist."

The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation are modeled after the Tony Awards, and Paper Mill Playhouse's program serves the entire state of New Jersey, with 115 entered productions from public, private and parochial high schools. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The musicals are adjudicated by Paper Mill Playhouse throughout the spring by a group of 70 evaluators, with each school receiving three independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and Leading Actor/Actress nominees perform at the event, and award recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co.

Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $7,000 in scholarships at the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by Citizens Philanthropic Foundation and Investors Foundation. Seven $1,000 cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or technical theater in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2023 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district's curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star "Theatre for Everyone" Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. Additionally, this award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities.

Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting acting categories receive a scholarship to Paper Mill Playhouse's competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a professional training program, which, along with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance, offers the nominees an opportunity to perform in the season finale concert, "New Voices of 2023: We will Rock You" on July 28 & 29 on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at PaperMill.org, or calling the box office at 973-376-4343.

The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards are part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

2023 RISING STAR AWARDS NOMINATIONS AND HONORABLE MENTIONS

OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Gloucester County Institute of Technology LES MISÉRABLES

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS

Moorestown HS RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Ridge HS NEWSIES

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Honorable Mentions

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

OUTSTANDING LEADING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO Talia Fabrizzio as "Roxie Hart"

Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Leah Rose Crossan as"Donna"

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Avery Benjamin as "Jo March"

Moorestown HS R & H's CINDERELLA Sofia Giannetto as "Cinderella"

Nutley HS CHICAGO Valeria Flores as "Velma Kelly"

Ridge HS NEWSIES Libby Schmitt as "Katherine Plumber"

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Bella Jarecki as "Dot/Marie"

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS Charlotte Lemaire as "Baker's Wife"

Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Jewelia Taylor as "Deloris Van Cartier"

Saddle River Day School THE ADDAMS FAMILY Kate Peresvyetova as "Wednesday"

Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Grace Herrick as "Ariel"

Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET Mia Spallina as "Peggy Sawyer"

OUTSTANDING LEADING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Quincy Hampton as "Nick Bottom"

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Dakota Krouse as "Gomez Addams"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Armon Salgado as "Jean Valjean"

Moorestown HS R & H's CINDERELLA Lucas Kirmsee as "Prince Christopher"

North Hunterdon HS LES MISÉRABLES Alex Lipinski as "Javert"

Piscataway HS THE MYSTERY OF Najm Muhammad as "Clive/John"

EDWIN DROOD

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Evan Leone as "George Seurat"

Honorable Mentions

Ewing HS AIDA Jayden White as "Radames"

Morristown Beard School BE MORE CHILL Ari Mandel as "Michael Mell"

Nottingham HS THE LIGHTNING THIEF Evan Vistoso as "Percy Jackson"

Ridge HS NEWSIES Gabriel Subervi as "Jack Kelly"

St. Joseph Regional HS INTO THE WOODS Thomas Snyder as "Baker"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE

Final Nominations

Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Susie Polito as "Mother Superior"

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Lily Bias as "Marmee March"

North Hunterdon HS LES MISÉRABLES Lea Chukrallah as "Eponine"

Ocean County Vocational Tech. School SWEENEY TODD Shea East as "Beggar Woman"

Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Amanda Diaz as "Hodel"

Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Ryan Yuhas as "Ursula"

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Sarah Walsh as "Bea Bottom"

Honorable Mentions

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Scarlett Choi as "Portia"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLE Kenikki Thompson as "Eponine"

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Mia Bompensa as "Gynecia"

Morris Knolls HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Bridget Jacobus as "Drowsy Chaperone"

Pingry School SPRING AWAKENING Brielle Marques as "Martha"

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE-IDENTIFIED ROLE

Final Nominations

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROO Edward Turner as "Perchik"

Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Adam Bathurst as "Sam Carmichael"

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Owen Umiker as "Will Shakespeare"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Neal Reitano as "Thenard"

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Griffin Adams as "Basilius"

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE David Gomez as "Adolfo"

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Zach Seigel as "Nigel Bottom"

Honorable Mentions

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Scott Barton as "Nigel Bottom"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Johnny Brown as "Marius"

West Milford Township HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jason Pritchett as "Will Shakespeare"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Willow Frazier as "Matron 'Mama' Morton"

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Alonzo Gallo as "Minstrel"

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Mac Silverstein as "Brother Jeremiah"

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Miller Asch as "Nostradamus"

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Zachary Palais as "Enjolras"

Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Charles Alexis as "Eddie Souther"

Morris Knolls HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Elijah Dor as "George"

Mountain Lakes HS GUYS AND DOLLS Nicholas Tripodi as "Nicely Nicely Johnson"

Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET Amanda Muldownsy as "Annie Reilly"

Honorable Mentions

Arts HS THE WIZ Zahara Jackson as "Evilene"

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Jessica McGlothlin as "Alice Beineke"

Immaculata HS SISTER ACT Katherine Tami as "Sister Mary Lazarus"

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Hefzibah Campos as "Nostradamus"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER

Final Nominations

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Amaya Romero as "Fruma Sarah"

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Gonzalez as "Lurch"

Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA Charlotte Cama as "Ensemble"

Ridge HS NEWSIES Jaidyn Riley as "Mush"

Rumson Fair Haven HS SPAMALOT Connor Olson as "French Guard"

Union HS MAMMA MIA! Layla Soares as "Lead Dancer"

St. Peter's Prep LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Gabby Beredo as "Crystal"

Honorable Mentions

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Zoe McKay as "Lady Clapham"

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Ben Strauss as "Shylock"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP

Final Nominations

Academy of Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION "Merry Murderesses"

Arts HS THE WIZ "Tornado Dancers"

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY "Ancestors"

Haddon Township HS JOSEPH (AND...) "Joseph's Brothers"

Pinelands Regional HS MATILDA "Older Students"

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! "Troupe"

Honorable Mentions

Cedar Creek HS. BIG FISH "Alabama Lambs"

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! "Troupe"

Highland Regional HS. JEKYLL & HYDE "Red Rat Girls"

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA "Mice, Cat, Dove"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS

Ridge HS NEWSIES

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Union HS MAMMA MIA!

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Honorable Mentions

Gloucester County Institute of TechLES MISÉRABLES

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA

Final Nominations

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Ridge HS NEWSIES

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Southern Regional HS 42ND STREET

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Honorable Mentions

Carteret HS PIPPIN

Princeton HS NEWSIES

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tricia Benn, Bethany Pettigrew

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Clinton Ambs

Gloucester County Inst of Tech.LES MISÉRABLES Katie Knoblock

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Matt DiDonato

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Erica Scanlon Harr

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Anne Poyner

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar

Honorable Mentions

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Steven Collins

Madison High School LITTLE WOMEN Blake Spence

Ridge HS NEWSIES Tim Lynch

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Daniel Devlin

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Michael Gilch

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jacob C. Ezzo

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY TJ Hayden, Adrian Camano

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Tyler Mills

Moorestown HS R &H'S CINDERELLA Amanda Wise Harris

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Jan Allen

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK John Brzozowski

Honorable Mentions

Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS Heather Lockart

Gloucester County Institute of Tech. LES MISÉRABLES Anthony Vitalo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tricia Benn, Bethany Pettigrew

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Heather Fleischman

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Sara DeRossi

Ridge HS NEWSIES Rachel Miranda, Jennifer Digiuseppe

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Kelly Mott-Sacks

Honorable Mentions

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Jay T. Jenkins

Arts HS THE WIZ Gregory Omar Osbourne

Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Lindsey Della Serra

OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Louis J. Medrano

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Josh Paul, Eric Fiorito

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Bob Shindle

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Anthony Freitas

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Andrew Robinson, Jess Rottcamp

Princeton HS NEWSIES Jeffrey Van Velsor, Bridget Schmidt

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Amy Naprstek, Mike Napovier

Honorable Mentions

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Ryan Howell, Bill Pavlu

Pinelands Regional HS MATILDA Rich Pear

Ridge HS NEWSIES Jason M. Stewart

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Jordan Janota

Union HS MAMMA MIA! Brian Toscano

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Cedar Creek HS BIG FISH Tyler Daddario

Clearview Regional HS MAMMA MIA! Starlite Audio Visual & Lighting Solutions,

Chris Wood, John Schwab, Nicholas Rossi,

John Rowland

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Tara Marie Abbondante

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Clinton Ambs, Kacey Burd

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Matt DiDonato, Jack Novak,

Camila Manskopf

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Cameron Filepas

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Dee Dugan, Chris Miller

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Michael Kimmel, Lisa Weinshrott

Honorable Mentions

Morristown Beard School BE MORE CHILL Nicholas Marmo

Princeton HS NEWSIES Sasha Stepanova

Ridge HS NEWSIES Colin Berry

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Jack Frankola

OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Columbia HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Barbara Canace

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Lisa Cartwright, Scaramouche Costumes

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Sabrina Windt

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA Erin Cramer

Ridge HS NEWSIES Bonnie Grube

Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Cynthia Gallagher

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Bonnie Grube

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Hannah Stavin, Suzanna Rogers

Honorable Mentions

Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Amy Rice

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Linda Spence, Blake Spence

Marlboro HS SEUSSICAL Anthony Greco

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Joanna Sprague

Watchung Hills Regional HS SINGING IN THE RAIN Gail DiCicco

OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Tech SEUSSICAL Leah Cacopardo, Erin Hanna,

Debe Carpenter, Catherine Chambers

Elizabeth Volpe

Delaware Valley Regional HS THE ADDAMS FAMILY Carrie Snodgrass

Gloucester County Institute of Tech LES MISÉRABLES Caitlin Geisser

Franklin HS DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Amy Rice

Haddonfield Memorial HS HEAD OVER HEELS Dawn Sheidt

Sayreville War Memorial HS THE LITTLE MERMAID Grace English, Malaya Emory

Wallkill Valley Regional HS THE WIZARD OF OZ Christine Molnar

Honorable Mentions

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Derek Alfano

Cherry Hill HS East INTO THE WOODS None Listed

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(20 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION Lilly Resnick, Production Stage Manager

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sofia Merie Maravillas,

Production Stage Manager

Bergen County Academies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Marketing Team

Carteret HS PIPPIN Nia Serrano, Dance Captain

Cedar Grove HS THE PROM Katarina Leno, Prop Crew Chief

Eastern Regional HS FROZEN Mazie O'Keefe, Costume Head, Wigs

Eastern Regional HS FROZEN Team Sven, Puppet Build and Operation

Hillsborough HS LEGALLY BLONDE Sinara Sood, Producer

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN Skye Coen, Production Stage Manager

Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA Ava Zappulla, Student Director

Mount Olive HS MAMMA MIA! Olivier Kacprowicz, Emilie Felix,

Ensemble Captains

Princeton HS NEWSIES Isabella Kolleeny, Lead Painter, Costumes

Princeton HS NEWSIES Azlyn Haley, Head Carpenter

Princeton HS NEWSIES Sasha Stepanova, Lighting Designer

Randolph HS FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Gavin Emdur, Emma Carothers, Dramaturgy

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Costume Crew

Summit HS SOMETHING ROTTEN! Grace Coyle, Hair, Makeup

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Set DesigCrew

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Ryan Karlin, Production Stage Manager

Westfield HS SUNDAY IN THE PARK Sophie Havens, Music Director

Honorable Mentions

Princeton HS NEWSIES Lily Raphael, Production Stage Manager

Princeton HS NEWSIES Colin Lansky, Sound, Projections

THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD

Final Nominations

Carteret HS PIPPIN

Cedar Grove HS THE PROM

Hillsborough HS LEGALLY BLONDE

Jonathan Dayton HS HEATHERS: SCHOOL EDITION

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN

Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA

Ridge HS NEWSIES

Weehawken HS SISTER ACT

RISING STAR "THEATER FOR EVERYONE" INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Technology SEUSSICAL

Butler HS ALL SHOOK UP

Eastern Regional HS FROZEN

Madison HS LITTLE WOMEN

Jose Marti STEM Academy URINETOWN

Lakeland Regional HS SHREK

Moorestown HS R & H'S CINDERELLA

Morristown HS R + H'S CINDERELLA

Mount Olive HS MAMMA MIA!

Perth Amboy HS INTO THE WOODS

Ridge HS NEWSIES

Secaucus HS THE PROM

Weehawken HS SISTER ACT

West Milford Township HS SOMETHING ROTTEN!

OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR AWARD

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS Steven Collins

Butler HS Kelsie Daniels

Ewing HS Christine Monaco Caldwell

Madison HS Blake Spence

Manasquan HS Madison Schille

Mount Olive HS Jodi Bosch

Pingry School Alan Van Antwerp

Princeton HS Julianna Krawiecki

Ridge HS Tim Lynch