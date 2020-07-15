Paper Mill Playhouse Extends Closure To 'At Least January' & Shares Re-Opening Details

The Paper Mill Playhouse, which originally anticipated a return of audiences by October, in an email to subscribers today noted that a fall return is no longer on the table.

"In fact, we imagine the theater will be dark until at least January. Please know that the calendar we are currently considering still includes five shows..." the company wrote.

The company also shared an update on what operations might look like when audiences do return. "We believe we will be opening the theater to a smaller audience next season. If we are asked (or if we believe it is safer) to reopen to 50% or less of our theater's capacity, we will only invite our subscribers back to the theater and not sell individual tickets."

The company also plans to adapt the season to the current times, noting it may not be possible to produce the shows originally planned due to social distancing requirements.

"To keep the actors and backstage crew safe, we are rethinking what shows we will produce and when. Love scenes and large cast shows might be out of favor for a while. We are currently looking at appropriate and safe shows that will still be terrific entertainment, and to the Paper Mill standard that you love. We will let you know what they are by the beginning of October."

The company plans to update subscribers and audiences in October with more information.

For more information on the Paper Mill Playhouse, visit papermill.org.

