October Ensemble Will Bring THE TRAIL TO OREGON! to the Jersey Shore Arts Center This Summer

Following four sold-out productions ranging from hit murder mysteries, a story-inspired Broadway Cabaret, and an immersive production of Kate Hamill's Pride & Prejudice, emerging production company October Ensemble's next show will be the hilarious cult-classic parody musical, The Trail to Oregon!

Like their previous shows, this musical parody of the hit '90s video game includes interactive elements for an immersive experience. It features direction by award-winning directing team Dakota Reider and Elle River, choreography by Lex Goyden, and stage management by Bliss Rubin.

The show, originally produced by Starkid Productions ("A Very Potter Musical," "Twisted"), follows a dysfunctional all-American family as they take the original cross-country road trip gone hilariously wrong. The multitalented cast features Griffin Holland as Father, Grace Cooper as Mother, Miranda Gale as Son, Nick Saint Onge as Daughter, Mick Murtha as Grandpa and Dylan Manigian as McDoon.

If those character names sound generic, that's because the characters' actual names are picked from suggestions shouted from the audience at each show...and that's only the beginning of how the audience can influence this "completely historical" journey down The Trail to Oregon! Featuring 12 "educational" songs, a set "precisely" replicating the trail's landscape, and appearances from "famous" historical figures, such as: Henry McDoon, Cletus Jones, and Cornwallis...

Not only do audiences get to select the names of the main characters (just like the game), but they also influence the ending! Every show is different depending on what the audience decides.

Prop bags are offered for further interaction with the show, which is rated R for hilarious but extremely adult-themed language and content. It's BYOB, so bring your friends, but leave the kids at home. (Children under 14 years will not be permitted.)

Not familiar with the game? Don't worry! The Trail to Oregon is a good time plain and simple...especially if you're going into it blind!

The show is staged in the intimate Cafe Theatre within The Jersey Shore Arts Center - the perfect venue for The Trail to Oregon! Featuring table seating, two stages, and built in saloon doors (that's right), audiences will say "Wow! It's like I'm on the trail myself, but without the risk of dysentery!"

With a capacity of around 50 patrons per showing, tickets are strictly limited. BYOB is included with every ticket. Don't miss the (covered) wagon. Get your tickets now!

The Trail to Oregon! runs from June 21st - 29th at The Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, New Jersey (66 S Main St, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756)

Ticket prices range from $33 - $39 and can be purchased at https://octoberensemble.com or by calling (609) 607-7861. You can also contact the company at info@octoberensemble.com

