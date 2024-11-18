Newton Theatre Announces The Rascals and Jefferson Starship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rascals and Jefferson Starship will be presented at The Newton Theatre in 2025. Get the full details here

THE RASCALS ‘GOOD LOVIN' VALENTINES SHOW

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, November 22, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, November 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $49, $59, $69 and $79. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: https://skypac.org/the-rascals/

Two legendary founders of The Rascals are together again. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best ‘blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include “Groovin', “People Got To Be Free” and “Good Lovin'.”

JEFFERSON STARSHIP 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

FRIDAY, MAY 2 , 2025 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, November 22, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, November 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $49, $59, $69 and $79. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: https://skypac.org/jefferson-starship/

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock bands of the '70s and '80s, earning three platinum and eight gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 Billboard singles. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the band reaches a rare milestone that only a few bands ever achieve. Founded by Paul Kantner in the '70s, Jefferson Starship was conceived as a collective of musical adventurers contributing to his epic concept albums and eventual catalog of rock classics like “Jane”, “Sara”, “Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now”, “We Built This City”, “Find Your Way Back” and more.

The band's current lineup includes original member David Freiberg, drummer Donny Baldwin (who first joined in 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998), guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012), and singer/guitarist Cathy Richardson (who joined in 2008 after Kantner saw her perform with Big Brother and the Holding Company).

