New Jersey Symphony Presents Opening Weekend With Xian Zhang Conducting SCHEHERAZADE

The performances will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and State Theatre New Jersey.
New Jersey Symphony will present the 2024–25 season’s Opening Weekend of classical concerts with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting three performances.
The performances will be Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 pm, at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 3 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.
Mexico City native Gabriela Ortiz’s flashy orchestral showpiece Kauyumari will appear on the program. Returning favorite Inon Barnatan will then join the Symphony to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17. The program closes with Rimsky-Korsakov’s masterwork, Scheherazade—a work known for it’s unique orchestration and immersive musical storytelling.
A Classical Conversation will take place prior to the performances on Saturday, November 2, at 7 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts and Sunday, November 3, at 2 pm at NJPAC. Concertgoers will be able to learn more about the music performed from Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.
Opening Weekend | New Jersey Symphony Classical
Xian Zhang conductor
Inon Barnatan piano
New Jersey Symphony
Princeton → Friday, November 1, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium
Red Bank → Saturday, November 2, 8 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts
Newark → Sunday, November 3, 3 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Gabriela Ortiz Kauyumari
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade
More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.
