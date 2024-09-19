New Jersey Symphony Presents Opening Weekend With Xian Zhang Conducting SCHEHERAZADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Symphony will present the 2024–25 season’s Opening Weekend of classical concerts with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting three performances.

The performances will be Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 pm, at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 3 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Mexico City native Gabriela Ortiz’s flashy orchestral showpiece Kauyumari will appear on the program. Returning favorite Inon Barnatan will then join the Symphony to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17. The program closes with Rimsky-Korsakov’s masterwork, Scheherazade—a work known for it’s unique orchestration and immersive musical storytelling.

A Classical Conversation will take place prior to the performances on Saturday, November 2, at 7 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts and Sunday, November 3, at 2 pm at NJPAC. Concertgoers will be able to learn more about the music performed from Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.

Xian Conducts Scheherazade

Opening Weekend | New Jersey Symphony Classical

Xian Zhang conductor

Inon Barnatan piano

New Jersey Symphony

Princeton → Friday, November 1, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Red Bank → Saturday, November 2, 8 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Newark → Sunday, November 3, 3 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Gabriela Ortiz Kauyumari

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

Comments