New Jersey Symphony Launches 2025 Lunar New Year Composition Competition

New Jersey Symphony is calling on New Jersey-based composers of all backgrounds, ages and ability levels to submit their own solo piano arrangement of the Korean folk song “Arirang.”

The winner’s arrangement will be performed at the Symphony’s Lunar New Year Celebration on January 25, 2025, by pianist Min Kwon. Leading up to the performance, the winner will also participate in at least one workshop with Kwon. Additionally, the winner will receive four free tickets to the performance, plus two additional tickets to a New Jersey Symphony classical subscription concert of their choice.

The arrangement should be written for advanced solo piano and be under four minutes in duration. At the beginning of each line in the score, the measures must be numbered.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 1 at 11:59 pm. The winner will be announced by the end of November.

Apply here at njsymphony.org/callforscores and for more information contact Erin Norton at enorton@njsymphony.org.

Comments