New Jersey Repertory Company Presents POPCORN FALLS This January

New Jersey Repertory Company "NJRep," located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch presents "Popcorn Falls" written by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada.

Performances run January 12 through February 12, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance to save themselves is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. One big problem: no theatre. Another problem: no play. Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge. Two actors play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world.

The production team for "Popcorn Falls" includes Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Parks (Scenic Design/Props), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Rachael Malloy (Assistant Stage Manager), Janey Huber (Assistant Lighting Designer/Assistant Director), James Lockhart (Master Electrician), Brian Snyder (Technical Director), Donna Stiles (Scenic Design Assistant), Blake Robinson (Props Assistant).

JAMES HINDMAN (Playwright, Cast) After premiering his one-man show, What Doesn't Kill You, here at NJ Rep, the show was recently produced at The International Gay Dublin Theatre Festival where it received a 5-Star review in the Irish Times and was nominated for three Oscar Wilde Awards. He was co-creator and director of NJRep's recent musical, The Pin Up Girls and his play Multiple Family Dwelling was produced here in 2018. As a writer, Off-Broadway credits include: Popcorn Falls directed by Tony Award Winner Christian Borle, Pete 'n' Keely (Outer Critics Award nomination, two Drama Desk nominations), The Audience (Drama Desk nomination), Being Audrey (Transport Group, NEA Grant recipient), The Gorges Motel (NY Fringe Festival). A Terrance McNally Award finalist, his plays have been performed and developed at The Vineyard Theatre, Second Stage, Long Wharf, Walnut Street, Goodspeed, Denver Theatre Center, New Jersey Rep and Papermill Playhouse. Co-Writer: A Christmas Survival Guide, The Rat Pack Lounge (Carbonell nomination), The Bikinis, and most recently, Now Comes The Fun Part at Penguin Rep. As an actor he's performed on Broadway in: Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City Of Angels, A Grand Night For Singing and Once Upon A Mattress. Some film and television: HBO's "The Gilded Age", "The Time Traveler's Wife", Marvel's "Iron Fist", "The Report", "Oceans 8", "The Americans", Steven Spielberg's "Public Morals", "Madam Secretary" and "The Sopranos". He is thrilled to be working with this wonderful team at New Jersey Rep! IG: James_Hindman_nyc

TOM SOUHRADA (Cast) Broadway & National Tours: Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots, Evita, My Fair Lady, The King & I, CS Lewis' The Great Divorce and The Boy Friend (Directed by Julie Andrews) Off-B'way: Popcorn Falls (Directed by Christian Borle), Desperate Measures (New World Stages), Liberty (Theatre 80), The Kid Who Would Be Pope(Ars Nova), Mardi Gras/The Last Word (York), Broken Hands (NY Fringe Festival Award of Excellence), The Mystery of Irma Vep, Tony and Tina's Wedding. Regionally, Tom has performed at many of the top theatres across the country, such as Goodspeed, St. Louis Rep, Gateway, Ogunquit, Cincinnati Playhouse, FL Rep, etc. TV & Film: "Law & Order," "The Good Fight," "Submissions Only," "Marry Me" and as Prof. Ed M. Ology and Mimi on the children's YouTube series "The Hello You! Show." Graduate of NYU/Tisch School of the Arts. IG:tsouhrada

ROSE RICCARDI (Director) has been a NJRep Company member since 1998. She has worked on over a hundred productions for the Rep including: The Housewives of Mannheim (Alan Brody), The Little Hours (David Bucknam), Fern Hill (Michael Tucker), Dead Ringer (Gino Dilorio), Naked By The River (Michael Folie), Adult Fiction (Brian Mori), Bookends (Katharine Houghton, Dianne Adams, James McDowell), Whores (Lee Blessing), Donna Orbits The Moon (Ian August), Find Me A Voice (SuzAnne Barabas, Gabor Barabas). Some Off-Broadway credits include: Songbird by Michael Kimmel and Lauren Pritchard, Butler by Richard Strand, The Violin (Dan McCormick), The Road to Damascus (Tom Dulack), Terms of Endearment (Dan Gordon), Poetic License (Jack Canfora), On A Stool At The End Of The Bar (Robert Callely), A Better Place (Wendy Beckett), Murder In The First (Dan Gordon), Martin Luther on Trial (Chris Cragin-Day), Phoenix (Scott Organ), In The Pocket: A Sideman's Tale (James Manos Jr. and Mark Rivera). Recently, she was delighted to be a part of IDGTF - The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival with Jim Hindman's What Doesn't Kill You. Rose has also been a proud member of Actors' Equity since 1999.

Popcorn Falls is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.