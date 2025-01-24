Neil Simon's RUMORS to be Presented at The Blue Moon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Rumors" by Neil Simon is set to be presented at The Blue Moon Theatre this winter. "Rumors" tells the story of the 10th wedding anniversary of Charley and Myra Brock. What was planned to be a party for their closest friends ends up not going according to plan. All the kitchen staff are gone, Myra is missing, and Charley has shot himself in the head. Their guests Ken and Chris Gorman, Lenny and Claire Ganz, Ernie and Cookie Cusack, and Glenn and Cassie Cooper are stuck with cleaning up the mess left behind and trying to put the pieces together and find out what happened. As the evening unfolds they are faced with more questions than answers and things get more complicated as theories and rumors spread and things reach a boiling point when they receive an eventual visit from the police.

The production is directed by Dominic Spadaccini who also serves as the costume, set, prop, sound, and lighting designer for the production. Greg Hammell also serves as co-set designer. The production stars Luke Wallis as Ken Gorman, Tara Lessig as Chris Gorman, Harrison Rothbaum as Lenny Ganz, Judy Vitello as Claire Ganz, Shannon Moscariello as Cassie Cooper, Erik Schembs as Glenn Cooper, Patrick Connelly as Ernie Cusack, Kathy Schreiber as Cookie Cusack, and Susan Licciardello as Officer Welch.

"Rumors" is being produced at The Blue Moon Theatre with a special arrangement with Concord Theatrical. "Rumors" opens January 31, 2025 and runs two weekends with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and a special matinee performance at 2:00pm on February 2, 2025.

