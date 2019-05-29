National Humanitarian Award Presented To Eagle Theatre Co-Founder

A prominent family from one of the most Italian towns in America received a national honor from the Sons of Italy Foundation. The Foundation is affiliated with the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, the largest and oldest Italian American organization in the United States. The Frank and Angela Donio Family has dedicated their lives to involvement in charitable and civic organizations, their efforts have made an indelible impact on the communities they serve. The members of the family who were honored are Frank G. Donio (Posthumously), Angela L. Donio, Fr. Frank S. Donio, S.A.C., John S. Donio and James M. Donio, who co-founded the Eagle Theatre.

The award was presented at the annual Sons of Italy Foundation's National Education and Leadership Awards Gala, which was held on May 23, 2019, near Washington, DC. Joe Mantegna, a Tony and Emmy award-winning actor, known for his role in The Godfather and currently starring in the CBS television series Criminal Minds, served as the Master of Ceremonies. The Gala has raised more than $33 million for charities over the years, other honorees and attendees at this annual gala have included President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, actor Gary Sinise, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Secretary of State Colin Powell and racing legend Mario Andretti.

"The Donio Family has a long record of philanthropy and volunteerism. Jim has focused his attention in the last 25 years on the renaissance of Hammonton, including his co-founding and leadership of the non-profit Eagle Theatre. We are proud to present them with the 2019 National Humanitarian Award," Joseph DiTrapani, Chief Operating Officer of the National Sons of Italy Foundation said.

The National Humanitarian Award has only been given to 18 other people in the past 30 years, previous honorees include Tony Bennett, Tommy Lasorda and Frank Sinatra. "Ol' Blue Eyes" has another connection to the Eagle Theatre too, My Way, A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra opens in Hammonton this Friday, May 31st and runs through June 23rd. This retro stroll down memory lane will feature a live onstage jazz trio and an all-star cast performing some of Sinatra's most famous tunes. For more information and tickets to this special limited engagement, visit www.eagletheatre.org or call the box office at 609-704-5012.







