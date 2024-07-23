NURSE JOHN: THE SHORT-STAFFED TOUR Comes To Mayo Performing Arts Center In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to laugh with social media sensation John Dela Cruz, better known as Nurse John, as he brings his first live tour, the Short-Staffed Tour, to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $39-$49 and go on sale at MayoArts.Org on Friday, July 26 at 10 am.

Known for his hilarious and relatable takes on the healthcare industry, Nurse John is transitioning from the digital world to the stage, promising a night of comedy you won't want to miss.

A licensed nurse by profession, John has taken the digital world by storm, amassing over 12 million followers globally with his comedic commentary on the struggles of short-staffed, underpaid, and undervalued healthcare professionals. His content feels like a conversation with a work bestie—where you can trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together.

The Short-Staffed Tour will feature exclusive new material crafted just for the live audience. Plus, VIP packages offer a chance to meet Nurse John up close and personal.

"I never imagined being on stage, making my besties laugh, cry, and feel seen! It’s surreal but here, and I am excited," says Dela Cruz. "I’ve worked hard to create the comedy experience of a lifetime and can’t wait to share it. Get ready to be short-staffed!”

The Short-Staffed Tour merges the digital success of a social media influencer with the live performance arena. With a massive and engaged follower base, the tour is anticipated to sell out theatres around the county. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of comedy!

Comments