Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

NJPAC IN YOUR LIVING ROOM Continues Tonight On Instagram Live

NJPAC's In Your Living Room Series continues with Tunes on Tuesday Jazz Masters in Conversation. Mark Gross takes over Instagram LIVE alongside James Austin JR., and Wayne Winborne, executive director of the Institue of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University-Newark. Tune in for a discussion about the multi-generational Marsalis jazz family.

Follow Instagram/@NJPAC & tune in on Tuesday May 26th at 6!

NJPAC's weekly Live DJ Dance Party! every Thursday, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Facebook.com/NJPAC -Guest DJ's are as follows:

Thursday, May 28 DJ Storm Norm Da General (Norman Bradley)
Thursday, May 28 DJ Ran
Thursday, June 4 DJ MD (Marcy DePina)
Thursday, June 11 DJ Jihad Muhammad

It's time to get up and move and groove to NJPAC's Virtual Weekly Dance Party Every Thursday at 7PM.

This collection of virtual performances can be found on the Arts Center's website, at njpac.org/inyourlivingroom. Check out NJPAC's Facebook and Twitter feeds for live events throughout the week, which will be archived on the website.

For more information and updates about the Arts Center's response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit NJPAC's website.


