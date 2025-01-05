NJPAC Hosts Winter Of Dance Featuring SWAN LAKE, Nai-Ni Chen, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, MOMIX, and Nai-Ni Chen Dance will appear on the NJPAC Stage this Winter, with performances running January through February 2025.

TUE 1.21 @ 7:00 p.m. SWAN LAKE: State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

After an enchanting production of The Nutcracker, the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to NJPAC with this performance of Swan Lake. Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is considered one of the greatest of all time — a favorite of ballet fans and first-timers alike. Experience all the iconic moments of Petipa and Ivanov's original choreography, including the BLACK SWAN pas de deux and the dance of the little swans. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Ukraine. With no fewer than 55 of Ukraine's finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Tickets: $39-$79. Location: NJPAC's Prudential Hall.



SUN 1.26 @ 7:00 p.m. MOMIX: ALICE

Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Moses Pendleton's newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. With mind-bending acrobatics, dancers transform into Caterpillars, White Rabbits, Mad Hatters, the Queen of Hearts and other characters from the classic tale. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes, and other dancers.



Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances worldwide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards.



With performances on PBS's “Dance in America” series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. For 40 years, MOMIX has wowed international audiences with work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty under the direction of Moses Pendleton. The company returns to NJPAC for the first time since its presentation of Best of MOMIX in 2019. Tickets: $39-$79. Location: NJPAC's Prudential Hall.



SAT-SUN 2.01-2 @ 2:00 p.m. NAI-NI CHEN DANCE | THE YEAR OF THE SNAKE

A Newark tradition for over two decades, Fort Lee-based company Nai-Ni Chen Dance returns to NJPAC to welcome the coming of the Spring of 2025, the Year of the Snake. It is a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese celebrations with modern flair. The Company dancers, acrobats and musicians evoke the spirit of the Snake with festive costumes in red, gold, blue, and purple colors symbolizing their prayer for a peaceful and harmonious New Year with plenty of prosperity and good fortune. Tickets: $35. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

Visit www.njpac.org for more information.



Tickets: $25-$94. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org

Comments