NJ Rep Hosts Third Annual West End Festival of the Arts: Some Like It Hot

New Jersey Repertory Company is proud to present Some Like It Hot, the third annual West End Festival of the Arts, that includes: Theatre Brut (16 short plays), live music, an art show, a photography exhibit, and poetry readings. The Festival will be taking place October 2 - 6, at West End Arts Center, 132 West End Ave, Long Branch. For tickets or additional information call 732-229-3166 or visit njrep.org.

Wednesday, October 2 at 6:00PM

FREE EVENT!

Art Gallery Show and Photography Exhibit Opening Reception

SIZZLE: Art Gallery Show featuring local artists.

Hot Sugar: Photography Exhibit featuring local photographers.

Complimentary refreshments served.

Wednesday, October 2 at 7:00PM - Poetry Night

Poetry Night will take place in West End Arts Center's auditorium, featuring local poets.

Thursday, October 3 at 8:00PM

Theatre Brut Session 1

Embroiled by Steve Apostolina, Adapt or Die, by Robin Rice, Daddy Daughter Day by Barney Fitzpatrick, and Hot Gecko Space Love Action by James McLindon, followed by live music by Bethe Burns and the Legends and complimentary refreshments.

Friday, October 4 at 8:00PM

Theatre Brut Session 2

Like Killing Caribou by Rachel Bykowski, Hillbilly Jughandle Turn by Matthew Harrington, Compelling Spencer by Ian August, and Speed Dating by Nedra Pezold Roberts, followed by live music by Bethe Burns and the Legends and complimentary refreshments.

Saturday, October 5 at 8:00PM

Theatre Brut Session 3

Three Men Carrying a Boat by John Biguenet, The Hot Roll by Joel Stone, North of 14th Street by Dan Lauria, and Zoo Theory by Jacob Zack, followed by live music by Stringbean and the Boardwalk Social Club and complimentary refreshments.

Sunday, October 6 at 4:00PM

Theatre Brut Session 4

It's the End of the World as We Know It by Jason Odell Williams, Muy Caliente by Evan Krachman, Blunt Force by Shanti Reinhardt, and Homer and Bud by Michael Tucker, followed by live music by Bethe Burns and the Legends and complimentary refreshments.

Early-bird tickets to individual Theatre Brut Sessions are $50 (regular price tickets are $60), including live music and refreshments. Tickets to Poetry Night are $15. Purchase a Festival Pass to attend all the events for $150. To purchase your tickets call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

Refreshments provided by Jack's Goal Line Stand of Long Branch





