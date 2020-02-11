Music Mountain Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

Music Mountain Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Music Mountain Theatre presents The Laramie Project.

The death of Matthew Shepard in 1998 changed the world. The viciousness of the crime brought national and international attention to hate-crime legislation at the state and federal levels. This play, an example of documentary theatre, draws on hundreds of interviews with the citizens of Wyoming, the playwrights' own journal entries, and published news reports. A cast of ten actors play nearly sixty characters. The production tackles complicated subject matter aimed at promoting thoughtful discussion of human rights and social injustices.

On the twentieth anniversary of the original production of The Laramie Project by the Tectonic Theatre Project Music Mountain Theatre opens the production on Friday February 14th.

The production runs through February 23 with performances on Friday and Saturday night at 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm. Tickets are $23- 25 and offers a special $15 student ticket available at the box office with a student ID. There will be a talkback with the cast on Sunday February 16th after the 3:00 matinee

For more information or to purchase tickets call the box office at 609 397 3337 or go to www.musicmountaintheatre.org. The production contains adult language and content.




Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • FPT Will Present CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
  • MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards
  • Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!