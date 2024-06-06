DISTANT COUSINS and SOULFARM Come to Debonair Music Hall This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Box Studios will present Distant Cousins and Soulfarm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:00PM; tickets are $30 in advance and $36 at the door (plus a one drink minimum) and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

The tri-city trio, consisting of Duvid Swirsky (LA), Dov Rosenblatt (Nashville), and Ami Kozak (NJ), Distant Cousins writes, produces, and performs original folk/pop music. Songs from their wide ranging catalogue have been featured in films, tv shows, commercials and trailers such as ‘This Is Where I Leave You,’ ‘How To Train Your Dragon 3,’ Macy’s, The Voice, and countless others.

The 'Cousins' also have written several theme songs for DreamWorks Animation TV shows and composed all of the original music for the new DWA TV series ‘Dew Drop Diaries’– released on Netflix in July 2023.During COVID, the band developed a unique virtual songwriting workshop called 'Cousins Create,' where they worked with over 50 groups from all over the world, of all ages, and guided them to create a brand new song collaboratively in only 1 Zoom session. With all of their success as a band, the Cousins would say their biggest achievement is being happily married with 11 children collectively!

Soulfarm, a dynamic musical duo hailing from Israel, was founded by Grammy Award-winning lead guitarist C Lanzbom and the charismatic vocalist/guitarist Noah Solomon Chase. They're fusion of New American music blends rich melodies with innovative arrangements, captivating audiences worldwide.

With a Mediterranean-inspired flair, Soulfarm's live performances feature captivating guitar solos, infectious rhythms, and powerful percussion breaks. Praised by The New York Post for their versatility, they seamlessly blend improvisation and world music into their sets.

Having collaborated with artists like Perry Farrell and Dispatch, Soulfarm has shared stages with icons such as Bruce Hornsby and The Wailers. Their musical journey has been featured on platforms like Fox 5's Good Day New York and the prestigious "MY9 Celebrates Israel Day Parade."

With extensive touring across the US, Europe, Australia, and Israel, Soulfarm has become a fixture in the neo-hippie jam band scene, as recognized by The New York Times. Relix Magazine describes their music as "soaring with melodious richness," capturing the band's infectious energy and maturity.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios is an event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and professional theater, est. 2007. Recent shows include Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' Doom Dogs; Aryeh Kunstler; Israel Portnoy; simmerr, Thesaurus Rex, and Boys Go To Jupiter; James Maddock; Willie Nile; and more. Upcoming shows include stand-up comedy ft. Mark Riccadonna, Christy Miller, Erik Marino and Mike Bocchetti; comedian Elon Gold; and more. For more information on this event and others at Debonair Music Hall from Black Box Studios, please contact eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.

