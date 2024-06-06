Tributes to the Eagles, Elton John, Journey and More Come to the Axelrod PAC This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has shared this summer’s lineup of tribute bands, each of which is as close as you’ll get to experiencing the real thing! This lineup features the music of Elton John, The Eagles, Journey, Tom Petty and more, beginning June 20 and running through September 14. Tickets on sale now at www.axelrodartscenter.com.

On Thursday, June 20, YELLOW BRICK ROAD: A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN makes its way to the Axelrod PAC. This band recreates an actual Elton John concert down to the last detail. Lead singer and master jazz pianist Gerald Brann not only bears an uncanny resemblance to Elton; he also recreates his voice, costumes, and antics to a tee. Audience participation makes this an event not to be missed!



BEST OF THE EAGLES, an audience favorite, returns on Thursday, June 27. This tribute prides itself on being an exact interpretation of the Eagles' music. Each member mirrors his Eagles counterpart instrumentally and vocally. They are not impersonators – they are a group of excellent musicians who expertly and authentically recreate the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of, arguably, America’s greatest rock band.

TAYLOR SIMON KING takes the stage on Thursday, July 11. The music of iconic singer/songwriters James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King continues to inspire generation after generation. Taylor Simon King celebrates these musical icons with unique arrangements, fan favorites, deep cuts and engaging storytelling along with multimedia projections.

FRONTIERS, the world’s number one tribute to Journey, will perform on Thursday, July 18. These five skilled musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note - every nuance and iconic riff. Frontiers covers all of Journey’s timeless, chart-topping hits including “Open Arms,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Anyway You Want It.”

EARTH, WIND & FIRE TRIBUTE BAND will light up the stage on Thursday, July 25.

This band is comprised of talented musicians who are also huge Earth, Wind & Fire fans, so they’re passionate about accurately recreating those iconic sounds. It’s a high-energy performance with soulful vocals, dynamic horns and a funky rhythm section. It’s the next best thing to seeing the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire live!

Get ready for a showdown of 70s vs. 80s on Thursday, August 1. Two bands. Two decades. One great party! Disco vs. new wave…Donna Summer vs. Madonna…Michael Jackson vs. Michael Jackson. The Discoteks play the best of the 70s and Motown. The 80’s Revolution covers all the decade’s favorites: Madonna, Journey, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, The Go-Go’s, Whitney Houston, Bon Jovi, Cher and more. You decide which decade has the best music!

THE DOO WOP PROJECT is back by popular demand on Thursday, August 22. These talented vocalists trace the inception of group singing with tight harmonies on a street corner all the way through to the biggest hits on the radio today, performing classics from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical.

THE BREAKERS brings the music of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to the Axelrod on

Saturday, September 14. You won’t find a run-of-the-mill act with blonde wigs though. The Breakers is a no frills rock band whose seasoned musicians meticulously encompass the Tom Petty sound and musically establish an emotional connection with the crowd.

Tickets are available at www.axelrodartscenter.com or 732-531-9106, ext. 14. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park (Ocean Township), just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

