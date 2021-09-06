Music Mountain Theatre Opens THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Music Mountain Theatre continues its 2021 season with The Drowsy Chaperone opening on September 10th. The show will run for three weekends with a total of twelve performances, closing on September 26th.

Winner of five Tony Awards in 2006 under the direction and choreography of Casey Nickolaw, The Drowsy Chaperone features one show-stopping song and dance number after another and is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age. Directing and Choreographing this hilarious musical farce at Music Mountain Theatre are Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena with musical direction by Sue Den Outer, and technical design by Chris Cichon.

Reprising his role from the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre Production, David Whiteman opens the show as the agoraphobic Broadway fanatic known as Man in the Chair. In trying to cure his sadness, he begins to play a recording of his favorite fictional 1928 musical comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone. As he listens to this recording he is transported into the musical, bringing the characters to life in his apartment. Mix in the rest of the characters: two lovers on the eve of their wedding night (Jordan Brennan & Jaimie Geddes), an incompetent best man (Eddie Honan), a desperate theatre producer (Erik Snyder), a not-so-bright hostess (Toni Thompson), two gangsters posing as pastry chefs (Jeff LeGreca & Alex Klein), a misguided lothario (Louis Palena), with an intoxicated chaperone (Suzanne LaGreca) and you are set for an evening of mayhem, laughter, and delight!

Additional casting includes Susan Keeth as Kitty, John Dwyer as Underling, Jazzy Thomas as Trix, with ensemble members Michael Hall, McAfee Madding, Emma Sneddon, and Sally Graham-Bethmann covering multiple roles.

You do not want to miss this old-fashioned laugh-a-minute crowd pleaser! Show times are Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members. For more information on the theatre's safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.