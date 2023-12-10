Mile Square Theatre to Offer Discounted Tickets to THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

Mile Square Theatre has announced several discounts to see their holiday play of their 20th anniversary season: The World Premiere of THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, directed by RACHEL DART. Adult tickets for all remaining evening performances through the end of the run are $17 with the code TCTFADULT17; Child/teen tickets are $10 with the code TCTFCHILD10! Use these codes at the end of checkout for online purchases through Mile Square Theatre only. However, both discount codes expire after December 20th, 2023.

Additionally, if you bring any non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, toys, reusable bags, and/or a coat for the Elks Club Coat Drive, receive $5 off the price of your ticket! THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM began a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030) on Thursday, November 30, and will continue through Sunday, December 23.

The Christmas Tree Farm is a heartwarming, bittersweet comedy about love and joy. Get a glimpse of your neighbors in a collection of delicious, bite-sized scenes including a breakup, a breakdown, a meet cute, four Santas, high school sweethearts, a film director and a group of carolers - all taking place at a Christmas Tree Farm! Says Kevin R. Free, Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre, of this play, “I have been a fan of Adam Szymkowicz's work for years, and I cannot wait for the world to experience the magic of Christmas through his lens.”

The production has a powerhouse cast, including Nandita Shenoy* (Washer/Dryer) as BRI; Aaron Parker Fouhey* (Night of the Living N-Word!!; The Complete Works of Wm Shakespeare (Abridged)); Sarah Elizabeth Grace (I Won't Be That Person; Nora's Dragon); Nathaniel Kent (Limetown; 5 Times in One NIght); and Keivana Wallace. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Court Watson and prop design by Emmett Grosland, sound design by DJ Potts, costume design by Alicia J. Austin, and lighting design by Victoria Bain. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

The Christmas Tree Farm plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, December 23:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (the December 23 matinee is at 2 p.m.)

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are normally $21-50 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. There is an additional performance scheduled for December 15 at 1:00pm.

Running Time: 80 minutes

Mile Square Theatre

1400 Clinton St.

Hoboken, NJ 07030

BIOGRAPHIES

Nandita Shenoy (she/her) is thrilled to return to MST where she was last seen in the digital production of It's a Wonderful Life and where several of her short plays have been presented at the "7th Inning Stretch." This is her third collaboration with Adam Szymkowicz after acting in the world premieres of his plays, Marion, or the True Tale of Robin Hood and Mercy. Other acting credits include world premieres of plays by Chelsea Marcantel, Madhuri Shekar, Angela Hanks, Eric Pfeffinger, and Richard Dresser as well as a repertory season at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. On tv, she has been seen in Daredevil, The Last OG, Dickinson, and Evil. Recently, her own play The Future Is Female… premiered at the Flint Repertory Theatre. Her Washer/Dryer has been produced multiple times across the country including an Off-Broadway run in which she also starred. She sits on the Steering Committee of the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) which recently won a Tony Honor for its advocacy work. Member: Ma-Yi Writers' Lab, dtfwaw, Dramatists' Guild, AEA, and SAG-AFTRA. BA, Yale University

Aaron Parker Fouhey is delighted to be back at MST, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), 7th Inning Stretch. Off-Broadway: Uncle Vanya, Pick Your Poison, Understudies Onstage (Pearl Theatre Company). NYC: Night of the Living N-Word!!! (Fringe NYC), Marian Or the True Tale of Robin Hood (Flux Theatre Ensemble), a cautionary tail, The Honest Whore (The Flea Theater), PORTAL, or Metaphorical Tricycle (Fire This Time Festival), The Seedling Project (Partly Cloudy People), Are You Not Entertained (Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood Festival). Regional: The Bible: the Complete Word of God Abridged (Amphibian Stage Productions), The Cry of the Reed, A Civil War Christmas (Huntington Theatre Company), Bear Patrol (Vaquero Playground), Poe: A Fever Dream, Her Red Umbrella (11:11 Theatre Company). BFA in Acting: Boston University. Classical Acting Certificate: LAMDA. Aaron would like to thank his cats, Dorothy Parker and Grayson, for their tireless support.

Sarah Elizabeth Grace is a writer and performer who is thrilled to be making her Mile Square Theater debut. Credits as playwright and performer include "The Regime is Female" (The Tank), "Implied Consent" (Access Theater), and "More" (Secret Theater). Other recent theater credits include "Grind" (spit&vigor), "A Clockwork Orange'' (Hubris Theater Co) and "The Rover'' (Torn Out Theater). Film and TV credits include the feature film "Memory" (Dir. Michel Franco), the short "Period Piece" (Bridgeport Film Festival, Sick n Wrong Film Festival) and "Law & Order: SVU". Her play "I Won't Be That Person" was recently published in Chaos Merge Magazine. Ms. Grace frequently self-publishes literary work on her Substack "Grace and Storms". Currently Sarah stars in the fictional podcast series "Nora's Dragon" - listen today on all podcast platforms! BFA: NYU Tisch. Social Media: @SarahElizGrace

Nathaniel Kent is a Queens-based actor and is excited to be back at Mile Square this holiday season. Theatre: 5 Times in One Night (Mile Square); Eat the Devil and Pieces of the Moon (One Year Lease); Closer (Cumberland Theatre); Rough Crossing and Appointment With Death (Cortland Rep); Harvey (Heritage Fest); We Are Proud To Present… (Playmakers Rep); Mother of the Maid (Shakespeare & Co); Trevor (Lesser America). Film: A Conflict of (Love) Interest; Shrapnel; and The Reveal. TV: Dead of Winter and Evil Lives Here. He also has performed voice over for various podcasts, including The Fall of the House of Sunshine, The Land Whale Murders and Limetown. BFA: NYU. www.nathanielkent.com

KEIVANA WALLACE was born in Washington D.C., moved to Maryland but her heart is in both. She grew up in a house based on faith, family, comedy, and sports. In May 2023, she graduated from Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts - Acting BFA. Some of her Rutgers theater credits include The Tragedy of Antony and Cleopatra as Cleopatra (Shakespeare's Globe), Midsummer Night's Dream as Oberon, and Men on Boats. Since graduating she has performed as Camae in The Mountaintop (Lean Ensemble Theater), Queen Vashti in The Purim Concert (92NY) and in readings throughout New York City. Outside of acting Keivana is also a dancer, professional singer, poet, natural hair enthusiast, and an “athlete at heart.” Her goal is to continue to spread the light of Christ in a dark world. She is a walking miracle and beyond blessed for the life she was given. If you ever need a word of encouragement she will willingly give.

RACHEL DART is a New York-based director and educator. Recent credits include Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical (featured on SF Chronicle's Best of Theater 2022 list), the regional premiere of Dance Nation at Nashville Story Garden; and two Princeton University Triangle Club shows at McCarter Theatre Center. New plays, musicals, and classics at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Theatre503, Edinburgh Fringe, Ma-Yi, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Youngblood, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Berklee NYC, Philly Fringe, and The Atlantic Alumni Workshop and Acting School, among many others. Assistant and associate directing includes The Vineyard, BAM, Roundabout Theatre Company, and on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club. Rachel has been an artist in residence at Hundredth Hill (2022) and New York Theatre Barn/Fire Island Pines Arts Project's Barn on Fire residency (2023). She is a proud alumna of the Williamstown Directing Corps and The Actors Theatre of Louisville Professional Training Company.

Rachel is also an educator, who, since 2008, has facilitated over five hundred workshops on sexuality and relationships with Sex Discussed Here and the NYC Mayor's Office to End Gender-Based Violence. She is the founder of Let Us Work, an advocacy group that combats sexual harassment in theater by effecting change in policy and culture, and is passionate about voting rights, having knocked 5,000 doors in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the 2020 elections.

Adam Szymkowicz's plays have been produced throughout the U.S., and in Canada, England, Wales, The Isle of Man, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Greece, Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, South Korea, Thailand, Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and Lithuania.

Published plays include Deflowering Waldo, Pretty Theft, Food For Fish, Hearts Like Fists, Incendiary, Clown Bar, The Why Overhead, Adventures of Super Margaret, 7 Ways To Say I Love You, Rare Birds, Marian Or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Kodachrome, Mercy, The Book Store, Old Fashioned Cold Fusion, The Parking Lot, The Night Children, Clown Bar 2, The Wooden Heart, Stockholm Syndrome, When Jack Met Jill, Heart of Snow, 100 Things I Never Said To You, 100 Love Letters I Never Sent and Nerve