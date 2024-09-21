McCarter Theatre Center 2024-25 Presented Programming Season Begins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McCarter Theatre Center (Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director and Martin Miller, Executive Director) has begun its highly anticipated 2024-2025 Presenting Season, offering a blend of perennial favorites and exciting cutting-edge talent. This season reaffirms McCarter's status as premier cultural destination, showcasing top-tier performances in music, dance, and spoken word.



Led by Paula Abreu, McCarter's Director of Presented Programming, this diverse lineup reflects her vision of discovery and imagination. “I'm incredibly proud of the season we've assembled,” says Abreu. “Our goal is to engage and inspire our audiences, offering opportunities to discover compelling new artists and explore a wide range of perspectives. We want to create moments of joy, reflection, and community through the performing arts.”

A Season of Artistic Discovery

Abreu adds, “The 2024-2025 Presenting Series highlights the transformative power of the arts to amplify personal stories and connect us through shared human experiences. The performing arts transcend boundaries and bring people together.”



The season kicked off with Michael Feinstein: My Tribute to Tony Bennett on Friday, September 20. Accompanied by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein honored the legacy of his late friend with beloved classics such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Best Is Yet To Come.”

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

For the first time, McCarter will host a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, curated by Abreu, who hails from Rio de Janeiro. This vibrant lineup includes:

Ballet Hispánico, renowned for celebrating Latinx culture through dance, will bring a high-energy, evocative performance to McCarter on Saturday, September 28. The largest Latinx/e/Hispanic organization in the United States, Ballet Hispánico fuses classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin rhythms in a stirring showcase described as a “cutting edge crowd pleaser,” by The Washington Post.

On Friday, October 4, create magical memories with the whole family at Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, an interactive performance and screening features live music by Banda de la Casita. Dress up as your favorite character and enjoy this enchanting musical adventure!

Rounding out Hispanic Heritage Month, will be a special event, An Evening with Natalia Lafourcade on Sunday, October 6. The most awarded female artist in Latin GRAMMY history, Lafourcade's work reflects both her deep cultural heritage and innovative spirit. In this exclusive appearance, Lafourcade will play solo guitar and share stories.

Words and Music

Humorist, NPR contributor, and Princeton favorite, David Sedaris returns for a night of readings, reflections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing on Thursday, October 3.



Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation,” join forces with her husband and guitarist, John Leventhal, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her landmark album, The Wheel, on Friday, October 18.

Known for her distinctive blend of modern indie music and classic jazz influences, the soulful GRAMMY award winning vocalist Laufey comes to McCarter on Friday, September 27 for an exclusive conversation in this special partnership event with Princeton University. Assistant Professor of Musicology Anna Yu Wang will interview the 25-year-old Icelandic Chinese multi-instrumentalist who has revitalized jazz and classical music for a new generation.

Jazz, Indie Folk, and Swing Dance

Enjoy a double bill of jazz brilliance with Makaya McCraven & SHABAKA on Saturday, October 19. McCraven, a visionary drummer and composer, blends jazz, folk, and hip-hop in his latest album, “In These Times.” SHABAKA, known for his work with bands like Sons of Kemet, the Comet is Coming, showcases his newest flute-forward album, Perceive its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace, offering a rich sound that spans cultures and traditions.

Indie folk band The Mountain Goats, founded by singer-songwriter John Darnielle, performs as a trio on Sunday, October 20. Known for their cross-generational storytelling and song-craft, their low-fidelity recordings have gained a dedicated following, and their live performances are not to be missed.



Acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher brings the best of the swing dance world with live music by the Eyal Vilner Big Band to McCarter on Friday, October 25. A New York Times's Critic's Pick, SW!NG OUT celebrates the unbridled joy of Lindy Hop and the excitement of the artists' distinct improvisational styles—generating a different show each night. The performance concludes with the audience invited to participate in an on-stage jam session with the company!

Laughter, An Epic Queen Sing-along, and Timeless Jazz

Political satirist Andy Borowitz presents Election Therapy in conversation with Princeton University's Pulitzer Winning journalist Eliza Griswold on Saturday, October 26. Borowitz will offer his humorous take on current events and the state of American politics, promising a night of sharp, insightful comedy. Opening for him, comedian and writer Jena Friedman will perform a stand-up comedy set.

Known for his incisive commentary on The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. presents an evening of stand-up on Saturday, November 2, blending razor-sharp wit with profound storytelling for a thought-provoking and hilarious night of comedy.



Unleash your inner Freddie Mercury with Choir! Choir! Choir! on Sunday, November 3, as they lead an interactive Queen sing-along. Grab your friends and create unforgettable harmonies to anthems like “We Will Rock You” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Hot Sardines bring their contagious energy and fresh take on timeless jazz to McCarter on Friday, November 8. With a mission to revitalize classic jazz and bring people together, their performances have captivated audiences worldwide, and they are sure to deliver an unforgettable evening.

Classical Highlights, Spoken Word, and Holiday Cheer

The dynamic Renaissance Quartet, comprising violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass, takes the stage on Thursday, November 21. Mentored by Itzhak Perlman, these Juilliard School graduates blend classical mastery with contemporary flair, showcasing their technical prowess and innovative spirit.



On Saturday, November 23, The Moth returns to McCarter, celebrating the power of storytelling, with true stories told live and without notes, connecting us through shared human experiences.



Hailed by the New Yorker as ‘joyous, effervescent, and yes, festive,' immerse yourself in the unparalleled beauty of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Monday, December 16. The concert takes place at Richardson Auditorium, located within Alexander Hall on the campus of Princeton University.

Looking Ahead to Afro-futurism, Aerial Artistry, and a Broadway Legend

Ring in the new year with Sun Ra Arkestra in an evening of cosmic jazz and Afro-futurism on Thursday, January 30. The Arkestra blends big-band swing, space-age jazz, and vibrant Afro-pageantry into their electrifying performances.



Witness the world premiere of Noli Timere, (Latin for “be not afraid”), a groundbreaking aerial performance by Director/Choreographer - and Princeton University Professor – Rebecca Lazier and sculptor Janet Echelman, featuring dancers suspended within a custom-designed net sculpture. The performance will have three showings on February 7 and 8, including a Relaxed Performance on February 8 at 2pm. In partnership with the Lewis Center for the Arts.

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. On Friday, February 14, he brings BEING ALIVE to McCarter, a collection of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim.

AND MORE

A full calendar of McCarter events including those highlighted here can be found at McCarter.org. Additional events will continue to be added throughout the year.

In addition, McCarter offers a growing roster of innovative programs and artist engagement under Arts & Ideas which links Princeton University scholarship and community partners to the work on stage and behind the scenes.

TICKETS

To learn more about the full schedule of events, student ticketing, and more, visit www.mccarter.org. Please note that all events are subject to changes and cancellations. McCarter Theatre Center is the only authorized outlet for individual tickets for shows listed on its website.



For Groups of 10 or more, contact: groups@mccarter.org or call 609-258-8288.

For subscriptions and ticketing questions, contact patronservices@mccarter.org or call Patron Services at 609-258-2787, Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6pm.

McCarter is one of the country's flagship theatres and a vibrant center for community and for the performing arts. Located on the campus of Princeton University, the company is an independent nonprofit, serving as a nationally renowned, multi-disciplinary creative hub of arts and ideas, offering theatre, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. A two-time Tony Award winner, McCarter's legacy of artistic excellence traces back to the theatre's first performances in 1930. Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Kaufmann & Hart's You Can't Take It with You, and William Inge's Bus Stop all had their premieres on the McCarter stage, paving the way for a long history of collaborations with playwrights to launch remarkable works that have gone on to tens of thousands of performances reaching millions of audience members around the world. The company is equally revered for presenting global artists on its stages, including Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, Hasan Minhaj, Jon Stewart, Caetano Veloso, Rhiannon Giddens, Patti Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Lake Street Dive, and Herbie Hancock, among many others. Of the 100,000 community members who directly participate in the company's work every year, more than 5,000 are students taking part in McCarter's robust educational offerings in Princeton, Trenton, and in schools throughout the region. McCarter leads with values of “justice and joy, and beauty in belonging,” creating stories and experiences that enliven minds, expand imaginations, and engage communities.

McCarter 24-25 Presented Events Listings

SEPTEMBER

Michael Feinstein in Because of You

My tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble

Friday, September 20 at 7:30PM

Joined by the dynamic Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Michael Feinstein celebrates the unparalleled legacy of his late friend Tony Bennett with heartfelt renditions of Bennett's greatest hits.



A Conversation with Laufey

Friday, September 27 at 7:00PM

Known for her distinctive blend of modern indie music and classic jazz influences, the soulful GRAMMY award winning vocalist comes to McCarter for this special Arts & Ideas event presented in partnership with Princeton University.



Ballet Hispánico

Saturday, September 28 at 7:30PM

Experience the vibrancy and passion of Ballet Hispánico, a leader in Latinx culture and dance for over 50 years.

OCTOBER

An Evening with David Sedaris

Thursday, October 3 at 7:30PM

The humorist, NPR contributor and Princeton favorite returns with readings and recollections as well as a Q&A session and book signing.



Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert Film

Friday, October 4 at 7:00PM

Create magical memories with the whole family. This interactive performance and screening features live music by Banda de la Casita, bringing Disney's beloved film to life. Sing along with hits like “We don't talk about Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” from the Academy Award-winning score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germain Franco.



An Evening with Natalia Lafourcade

Sunday, October 6 at 6:00PM

The most awarded female artist in Latin GRAMMY history, Natalia's work reflects both her deep cultural heritage and innovative spirit. In this rare intimate performance, Natalie will play solo guitar on stage and share stories.



Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal

Friday, October 18 at 7:30PM

GRAMMY Award Winners Cash and Leventhal revisit the music and the stories behind “The Wheel”, celebrating the album's 30th Anniversary.



Makaya McCraven & SHABAKA

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30PM

An exhilarating evening of musical innovation with two trailblazing artists pushing the boundaries of contemporary jazz music.



The Mountain Goats

Sunday, October 20 at 7:00PM

Performing in Princeton as a duo, don't miss a night of cross-generational storytelling and song-craft.



SW!NG OUT

Friday, October 25 at 7:30PM

Swing by for SW!NG OUT, an exhilarating evening of live music and spectacular swing dance culminating in an on-stage jam session inviting the audience to join in on the fun.



Andy Borowitz: Election Therapy

In Conversation with Princeton University's Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Eliza Griswold

Opening set by Jena Friedman

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30PM

The New York Times bestselling author and creator of The Borowitz Report bring his razor-sharp take on American politics and current events to the stage.

NOVEMBER

Roy Wood Jr. Live

Saturday, November 2 at 7:30PM

Known for his incisive commentary on The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. skillfully blends razor-sharp wit with profound storytelling, crafting stand-up that is as thought-provoking as it is side-splittingly funny.



Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents

An Epic Queen Sing-Along

Sunday, November 3 at 6:00PM

When it comes to EPIC anthems, it doesn't get BIGGER than Queen! So unleash your inner Freddie Mercury, grab your best friend and frenemies, and create harmonies that will blow the roof of the place!



Yunchan Lim

Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30PM

This much-anticipated McCarter debut of the 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist International Piano Competition Winner.



The Hot Sardines

Friday, November 8 at 7:30PM

The Hot Sardines are bringing their infectious energy to McCarter, promising an evening of timeless jazz music, with a fresh twist that only they can deliver.



Randall Goosby Returns:

Renaissance Quartet

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30PM

Rooted in tradition yet boldly embracing the spirit of the 21st century, these four virtuosos journey through diverse musical landscapes, infused with jazz influences and remarkable technical prowess.

Lucinda Williams and her band

“Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets” show with stories, songs & visuals

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 PM

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime event with this unique, career-spanning show that brings Lucinda Williams' recently published memoirs to life.



The Moth

Saturday, November 23 at 7:30PM

The global phenomenon, renowned for its popular podcast and Radio Hour, returns to McCarter for spellbinding true stories told live and without notes.

DECEMBER

The Brandenburg Concertos

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Monday, December 16 at 7:30PM

at Princeton University's Richardson Auditorium

Hailed by the New Yorker as “joyous, effervescent, and yes, festive.” As a pinnacle of Baroque musical art, the Brandenburg Concertos showcase Bach's unmatched mastery and musical ingenuity.

JANUARY 2025

Sun Ra Arkestra

Thursday, January 30 at 7:30PM

Join the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra for an evening of cosmic jazz and Afro-futurism. Founded in the mid-1950s by the innovative Sun Ra, the Arkestra blends big-band swing, space-age jazz, and vibrant Afro-pageantry into electrifying performances.

FEBRUARY

The Crossing

Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30PM

at Princeton University's Richardson Auditorium

A trailblazing and Grammy award-winning chamber choir, helmed by the visionary Donald Nally, The Crossing pushes the boundaries of choral music presenting a dynamic fusion of new work.



Noli Timere

February 7-8 at 7:30PM

February 8 at 2PM Relaxed Performance

Witness the breathtaking aerial dance of Noli Timere, a collaboration between choreographer Rebecca Lazier and sculptor Janet Echelman, where dance meets engineering high above the stage.



Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)

Thursday, February 13 at 7:30PM

The 5-time Grammy Nominee Chief Xian a Tunde Adjuah, is a revolutionary force in jazz, renowned for his dynamic live performances and genre-defying blend of styles and cultures.



Mandy Patinkin in Concert:

Being Alive

Friday, February 14 at 7:30PM

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV Star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin.



Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Friday, February 21 at 7:30PM

Celebrated for its vibrant interpretations and broad musical repertoire, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra (CNSO) – one of Europe's leading orchestras – brings the heart of Czech musical tradition to the stage.



Bereishit Dance Company

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30PM

The Seoul-based Bereishit Dance Company is celebrated for its athletic precision and creative choreography, approaching Korean traditional culture from a contemporary perspective.



New Orleans Songbook at Lincoln Center Presents Production featuring Luther Allison, Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs

Friday, February 28 at 7:30PM

Let the good times roll and celebrate the composers and inspired songs of the Crescent City, the historic epicenter of jazz from Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to Ellis Marsalis and James Black.

MARCH

The Laurie Berkner Band

Saturday, March 1 at 11:00AM (Relaxed Performance) and 3:00PM

A pioneer in what is now referred to as the progressive “kindie rock” movement – a less saccharine style of music for children and their parents – Berkner's shows delight and inspire with music you won't mind hearing on repeat.

Goodnight Moon and the Runaway Bunny

Sunday, March 9 at 11:00AM and 3:00PM

Take your little ones on an unforgettable journey. These classic tales are beautifully brought to life with vibrant puppetry, soothing music and gentle storytelling, creating a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.



Julia Fischer, violin & Jan Lisiecki, Piano

Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30PM

Experience the seamless harmony and technical mastery of these two musical giants in a program that celebrates the legacy and beauty of classical music.

APRIL

An Evening with Dawes

Sunday, April 13 at 7:00PM

Celebrating the release of their latest album, Oh Brother, brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith bring an intimate yet dynamic performance to the stage. This new chapter showcases their deep musical bond, with songs that are both introspective and electrifying.

Twyla Tharp 60th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, April 17 at 7:30PM

Known as one of the most influential voices in contemporary dance, celebrate Twyla Tharp’s 60 years of choreographic brilliance.



Zakir Hussain’s Master of Percussion

Thursday, April 24 at 7:30PM

Experience unmatched rhythm and cultural fusion with the virtuoso tabla star, Zakir Hussian, hailed for his “virtuosity that is barely to be believe.” – The Washington Post.



An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma in conversation with Jeffrey Brown

Saturday, April 26 at 7:30PM

Internationally revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma presents an evening of conversation and music moderated by PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown.

MAY

Esk and Silverback Films present

Our Planet Live

A Netflix Original Documentary Series with Dan Tapster

Saturday, May 3 at 7:00PM

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Netflix’s Our Planet series comes Our Planet Live, an immersive natural history presentation with Emmy-nominated showrunner Dan Tapster.



Pilobolous: re:CREATION

Friday, May 16 at 7:30PM

Pushing the boundaries of human physicality and visual artistry, audiences will journey into surreal worlds inhabited by otherworldly creatures and fantastical videos. Please note: this performance may contain nudity.

Comments