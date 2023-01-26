Mayo Performing Arts Center Will Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL as its Spring Production

MPAC has announced that its 2023 spring production will be Matilda the Musical.

Four performances will be held June 2-4. The show will be directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director, with music direction by Charles Santoro. (Audition info below)

Proud lead sponsor for Matilda the Musical is Trend Motors.

"We're thrilled to be back for our 9th Annual Main Stage production at MPAC and even more excited to be presenting Matilda the Musical!," said Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director. "This critically acclaimed musical is a heartwarming and moving show with high energy dance numbers, catchy songs, lively characters and strong messages. The show revolves around an extraordinary little girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who discovers she has the ability to change her own story. I am particularly drawn to the power of this story and its messages of resilience, determination and strength of character. I'm thrilled to bring this to life on our MPAC stage!"

The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging from age 9-25.

Auditions for Matilda will take place at MPAC February 5, 6 and 9. An audition information session will be held via ZOOM on Sunday, January 29th at 6 pm for anyone seeking further info about the auditions or the production.

MPAC is seeking:

Triple threat performers ages 9-25 for Principal roles and Ensemble. We are looking for experienced performers of all types and backgrounds to play a variety of interesting characters. This is a very challenging show. All performers should be excellent actors who are very strong singers and dancer/movers.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Additional information about the production, available roles, a link to the ZOOM informational session, and online audition sign-ups are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221029®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mayoarts.org%2Feducation%2Fspring-musical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets will go on sale in the spring.