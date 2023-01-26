Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayo Performing Arts Center Will Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL as its Spring Production

Auditions for Matilda will take place at MPAC February 5, 6 and 9.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Mayo Performing Arts Center Will Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL as its Spring Production

MPAC has announced that its 2023 spring production will be Matilda the Musical.

Four performances will be held June 2-4. The show will be directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director, with music direction by Charles Santoro. (Audition info below)

Proud lead sponsor for Matilda the Musical is Trend Motors.

"We're thrilled to be back for our 9th Annual Main Stage production at MPAC and even more excited to be presenting Matilda the Musical!," said Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director. "This critically acclaimed musical is a heartwarming and moving show with high energy dance numbers, catchy songs, lively characters and strong messages. The show revolves around an extraordinary little girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who discovers she has the ability to change her own story. I am particularly drawn to the power of this story and its messages of resilience, determination and strength of character. I'm thrilled to bring this to life on our MPAC stage!"

The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging from age 9-25.

Auditions for Matilda will take place at MPAC February 5, 6 and 9. An audition information session will be held via ZOOM on Sunday, January 29th at 6 pm for anyone seeking further info about the auditions or the production.

MPAC is seeking:

Triple threat performers ages 9-25 for Principal roles and Ensemble. We are looking for experienced performers of all types and backgrounds to play a variety of interesting characters. This is a very challenging show. All performers should be excellent actors who are very strong singers and dancer/movers.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Additional information about the production, available roles, a link to the ZOOM informational session, and online audition sign-ups are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221029®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mayoarts.org%2Feducation%2Fspring-musical?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets will go on sale in the spring.




Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeares MACBETH To Life  Photo
Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life 
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently is in rehearsals and coming up on their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.
Pilobolus Dance Celebrates 50th Anniversary At NJPAC March 12 Photo
Pilobolus Dance Celebrates 50th Anniversary At NJPAC March 12
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents PILOBOLUS Big Five-Oh!, March 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. 
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Celebrate Black History Month With Dance, Oration & Music Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Celebrate Black History Month With Dance, Oration & Music at the Patriots Theater
The New Jersey Youth Symphony will return to the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month with a dynamic educational program that will explore the vast and vivacious culture of African legacy in America through a captivating blend of music, oration, and dance.
Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) Photo
Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION)
I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's writer and director, Francesco Paladino about his production that is opening at the Montclair Women's Club on February 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You


Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life 
January 25, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently is in rehearsals and coming up on their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.
Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPACTheo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPAC
January 25, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Comedian and podcaster Theo Von brings his Return of the Rat Tour on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm.
NJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STANDNJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STAND
January 25, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company will present new performance series, ONE NIGHT STAND. These special engagements are an eclectic array of fun, one-night-only, engagements.
Mercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of EventsMercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of Events
January 25, 2023

Mercer County Community College (MCCC) celebrates Black History Month 2023 with a full slate of events. Students, alums and community members are all encouraged to attend! 
Charles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-ChairsCharles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
January 24, 2023

Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center has announced.
share