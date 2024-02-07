Matteo Bocelli Will Kick Off Spring Tour at MPAC in April

The tour kicks off at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on April 21.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Photos & Video: First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Kate Baldwin & Husband Graham Rowat to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at American Theater Gr Photo 2 Kate Baldwin to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at ATG
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill
Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See Photo 4 Review: IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse-A Hilarious Must-See

Rising pop star Matteo Bocelli announced upcoming US tour dates. Arriving on the heels of his debut solo album, Matteo, and first-ever international headlining tour, the two-week spring tour will see him perform at eight venues across the country. The tour will kick off on April 21st at MPAC.  Tickets are $49-$99 and can be purchased at Click Here beginning on Friday, February 9 at 10 am, or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

This past September, Bocelli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Matteo. The album features a mix of songs in English and Italian and includes writing credits from some of the music industry's finest, including Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed SHeeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson). 

In addition to releasing his debut album and embarking on his first-ever headlining tour, last fall Matteo was also featured on the deluxe edition of A Family Christmas, the Bocelli family's first album together and the best-selling new Christmas album of 2022, and starred in GUESS' 2023 Global Holiday Campaign, which was shot in Bocelli's home country of Italy.

Matteo Bocelli US Spring Tour Dates:

Sunday, April 21 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Monday, April 22 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Thursday, April 25 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

Friday, April 26 - Tysons, VA -  Capital One Hall

Monday, April 29 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre

Tuesday, April 30 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Thursday, May 2 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater

Sunday, May 5 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Pushcart Players Perform Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor This Month Photo
Pushcart Players Perform 'Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor' This Month

Pushcart Players will present “Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor” on February 22 the The Levoy Theatre in Millville, NJ. Learn more about the performance and find out how to attend here!

2
PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in March Photo
PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in March

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pinkalicious The Musical on Sunday, March 10 at 2pm. Learn more about the musical, and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebra Photo
Review: AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Jazzy, Exhilarating Musical Revue Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting After Midnight, a scintillating musical revue.

4
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamills SCARLET LETTER Photo
Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER

Two River Theater is partnering with The League of Live Stream Theater to stream the world premiere of Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Two River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTERTwo River Theater to Live Stream World Premiere of Kate Hamill's SCARLET LETTER
Patti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchPatti LuPone & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In TeaneckTHE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck
GONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid StageGONE MISSING: A Musical About Losing Stuff Opens at Vivid Stage

Videos

Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March Video
Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Video
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Cinderella in New Jersey Cinderella
Surflight Theatre (7/17-7/21)
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Surflight Theatre (10/02-10/06)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Titanic in New Jersey Titanic
Surflight Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Kristin Chenoweth in New Jersey Kristin Chenoweth
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/09)
Aaron Diehl Trio in New Jersey Aaron Diehl Trio
Enlow Recital Hall (3/09-3/09)
Little Mermaid in New Jersey Little Mermaid
Surflight Theatre (8/14-8/18)
The Great American Trailer Park Musical in New Jersey The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/18-9/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You