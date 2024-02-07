Matteo Bocelli Will Kick Off Spring Tour at MPAC in April

The tour kicks off at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on April 21.
Rising pop star Matteo Bocelli announced upcoming US tour dates. Arriving on the heels of his debut solo album, Matteo, and first-ever international headlining tour, the two-week spring tour will see him perform at eight venues across the country. The tour will kick off on April 21st at MPAC. Tickets are $49-$99 and can be purchased at Click Here beginning on Friday, February 9 at 10 am, or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.
This past September, Bocelli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Matteo. The album features a mix of songs in English and Italian and includes writing credits from some of the music industry's finest, including Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed SHeeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson).
In addition to releasing his debut album and embarking on his first-ever headlining tour, last fall Matteo was also featured on the deluxe edition of A Family Christmas, the Bocelli family's first album together and the best-selling new Christmas album of 2022, and starred in GUESS' 2023 Global Holiday Campaign, which was shot in Bocelli's home country of Italy.
Sunday, April 21 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Monday, April 22 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
Thursday, April 25 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
Friday, April 26 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Monday, April 29 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre
Tuesday, April 30 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Thursday, May 2 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater
Sunday, May 5 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre
