Marie Osmond Announces A SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS Tour

Entertainment icon Marie Osmond will spread the holiday spirit across the country this winter as she embarks on A Symphonic Christmas tour with special guests David Osmond and Daniel Emmet.

A Symphonic Christmas launches Dec. 1 at Southern Utah State University, continues along the west and east coasts and wraps on Dec. 20 in Detroit, Mich. For tickets and more information, click here.

Osmond will also enchant audiences with songs off her upcoming "Unexpected" album, which covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics. "Unexpected" is slated for release on December 10.

"Unexpected" features songs like "Unexpected Song" (Song and Dance), "Children Will Listen" (Into the Woods), "Somewhere" (West Side Story), "On My Own" (Les Miserables), "Climb Every Mountain" (Sound of Music), "If I Loved You" (Carousel), and more.

"A Symphonic Christmas" Tour Dates

Dec. 1 - Southern Utah State University - Cedar City, Utah

Dec. 2 - Casino Del Sol - Tucson, Ariz.

Dec. 3 - Cerritos Center for the Arts - Cerritos, Calif.

Dec. 7 - Theatre at Westbury - Westbury, N.Y.

Dec. 8 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, Conn.

Dec. 10 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Atlantic City, N.J.

Dec. 11 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Atlantic City, N.J.

Dec. 13 - Chrysler Hall - Norfolk, Va.

Dec. 14 - Kodak Center - Rochester, N.Y.

Dec. 15 - Palace Theatre - Greensburg, Pa.

Dec. 17 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, Wis.

Dec. 18 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, Minn.

Dec. 20 - Motor City Casino - Detroit, Mich.