MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Announces 16th Anniversary Pride Performances At Avenel Performing Arts Center

My Big Gay Italian Wedding, created by Anthony J. Wilkinson, is celebrating its 16-year anniversary with a special pride week of seven performances at the brand-new Avenel Performing Arts Center. Wilkinson is currently the Executive and Artistic Director of the venue in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.

Anthony's original production of My Big Gay Italian Weddingopened in 2003 at the Actor's Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. In 2009 the show became a full equity production, extending fourteen times at the St. Luke's Theater, where it played till August of 2015. During the run, the show hosted some major celebrities in efforts to help raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project.

In 2010 the show was published by Samuel French for licensing purposes. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over thirty cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had successful runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, parts of Canada and parts of France. It has also played in multiple casino's to all sold out houses in the Atlantic City area.

On March 1, 2018, the film "Puoi Baciare Lo Sposo" opened all over Italy, an Italian film version based on the play "My Big Gay Italian Wedding." The film has been distributed with subtitles across different parts of the world. The film received rave reviews and multiple awards including the European Diversity award for "Best Picture," presented in Milan earlier this month.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversies surrounding same-sex marriage as well as gay and Italian stereotypes. Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian American from a large chaotic family, wishes to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend intent on breaking up the couple.

The Off-Broadway and International hit comedy will be making its seven-show run during pride month at the Avenel Performing Arts Center from June 27ththrough July 3rdwith special guests officiating the wedding. You can expect to see, Senator John Bennett (June 27), Councilman Cory Spillar (June 28), Director Vito Cimilluca (June 29), Staten Island Humanitarian Pooja Fitzsimmons (June 29), Arts Educator Kelly Terrell (June 30), Staten Island Humanitarian Mary Gardner (July 2), and Mayor of Woodbridge Towship John E. McCormac will anchor the final production on July 3rdat 2pm.

The Avenel Performing Arts Center is located at 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. For tickets and more information, call (732) 314-0500 or visit www.avenelarts.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You