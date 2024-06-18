MY BIG GAY ITALIAN MIDLIFE CRISIS Comes to Atlantic City in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets go on sale today for the third chapter of the “Big Gay” theatrical franchise, “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis,” coming to Sound Waves theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Sept. 20 & 21 at 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

"My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis" made its original debut in December of 2015 at the Snapple Theater Center on 50th Street and Broadway in New York City, where it was extended seven times and ran for two years. In the show, character Anthony Pinnunziato is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his successful company with past and present gay relationships. The interactive comedy of errors is actually set at Hard Rock Atlantic City during a weight loss convention. Pinnunziato owns a company, "Body Body," and is there to compete with other fictional weight loss companies while trying to stay out of trouble.

The cast will join three-time Daytime Emmy winner, writer and star, Anthony J. Wilkinson. Fan favorite characters from the Off-Broadway Production, Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano), Lucia (Kim Pirrella), Connie (Meagan Robar), and Larry Fanazzi (Chad Kessler) will make their return. Other cast members include Taso Mikroulis (Andrew), Nicholas Barbati (Nathaniel), and Hard Rock Team Members including Vice President of Player Development, Shannon Rivard, Player Development Executive, Director of Player Development, Diane Brown and Director of Player Development, James McMackin. The show will be directed and General Managed by Robert Levinstein (22Q Entertainment).

Born and raised in New York, Anthony Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime’s “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director for which he earned 11 nominations and three Daytime Emmy Awards and was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Wilkinson currently resides in Staten Island, NY and has been employed by Woodbridge Township for the last seven years as the Executive & Artistic Director for the Avenel Performing Arts Center.

